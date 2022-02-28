ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks have 3 opponents hosting international games in 2022

By Tim Weaver
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZP95_0eRNURDe00

The NFL has sent a number of teams to play games outside of the United States in recent years as they attempt to grow their brand around the globe. As of yet, the Seahawks have not played in one of them. There’s a chance that may finally change this year, though.

The league just announced that five teams will be “hosting” international games during the 2022 season. Three of them are on Seattle’s schedule for away games this year: the Cardinals are playing in Mexico City, the Saints will host a game in London, and the Buccaneers will play in Munich.

There’s no way to know for sure, but it’s a heck of a flight-time from Seattle to Europe and jet fuel is expensive. Our guess is they’ll visit Arizona in Mexico City if it does happen.

The full schedule for the 2022 NFL season is set to be released in May.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

