Megan Thee Stallion to perform at BSMF

Memphis in May has revealed new additions to the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival.

The lineup now includes Grammy-award winning artist Megan Thee Stallion, who will make her debut at the festival on Saturday, April 30.

The rapper is one of a few surprise artists announced on Monday, Feb. 28. Others include reggae artist Shaggy, Jamaican reggae fusion artist Third World and Memphis rapper Duke Deuce.

Catch the full lineup below

Memphis In May announced some new additions to the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival set for April 29-May 1. (Submitted)

Memphis in May has also announced the daily artist schedules and single-day ticket pricing.

Single-day tickets are $70 and three-day passes are $175. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here .

The festival, set for April 29-May 1, will be held at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park as construction continues at Tom Lee Park.

The 2023 BSMF will return to Tom Lee Park and the Memphis riverfront when park construction is completed in April 2023.