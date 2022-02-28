ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Megan Thee Stallion to perform at BSMF

By Jasmine McCraven
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCZYj_0eRNU60s00

Memphis in May has revealed new additions to the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival.

The lineup now includes Grammy-award winning artist Megan Thee Stallion, who will make her debut at the festival on Saturday, April 30.

The rapper is one of a few surprise artists announced on  Monday, Feb. 28. Others include reggae artist Shaggy, Jamaican reggae fusion artist Third World and Memphis rapper Duke Deuce.

Catch the full lineup below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OrBjm_0eRNU60s00

Memphis In May announced some new additions to the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival set for April 29-May 1. (Submitted)

Memphis in May has also announced the daily artist schedules and single-day ticket pricing.

Single-day tickets are $70 and three-day passes are $175. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here .

The festival, set for April 29-May 1, will be held at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park as construction continues at Tom Lee Park.

The 2023 BSMF will return to Tom Lee Park and the Memphis riverfront when park construction is completed in April 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Democrats look for cover on rising gas prices

Democrats are looking for ways to lower gas prices, which have skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and could rise further as the U.S. and other countries move to ban Russian imports. Democrats believe they have some political cover because of the bipartisan backlash to Russia....
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
CBS News

Americans are paying dearly for gas as prices reach fresh highs

A day after Americans faced the highest costs they've ever seen at the pump, gas prices jumped once again and set a new all-time record on Wednesday, according to AAA. The national average now stands at $4.25 per gallon, the highest ever following Tuesday's record of $4.17 per gallon. Before...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Live coverage - New effort to evacuate Ukrainians underway

Efforts to evacuate Ukrainians from besieged cities were renewed on Wednesday, with a new cease-fire announced. Previous evacuation attempts mostly failed due to Russian attacks as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine approaches its second week. Read The Hill's complete coverage of the invasion below:. Heineken ends production, sales in Russia. 10:00...
POLITICS
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy