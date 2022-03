After a long week of threats, PR stunts, and plenty of posturing, we’re left with nothing more than a continuation of the same old, same old for the time being. The lockout is still in play and will likely be around for a while, and not much seems like its getting done in the meantime. At the very least, there will be some baseball going on — college ball is in full swing, and the minors are nearing the start of their seasons. Anthony Volpe will headline the latter group, and he should be exciting to monitor, even if there’s little hope of seeing the club he wants to play for eventually anytime soon.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO