Enhanced External Counterpulsation Eases 'Long COVID'

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with "long COVID," enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP) treatment is associated with improvement in symptoms, including fatigue and breathing difficulties,...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Long COVID is a health issue that does not have treatment and affects one’s physical or mental health. While some people can recover from COVID-19, there are others who do not which affects their day-to-day routine. Dr. Jamil Madi, Critical Care Director at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen said Long […]
The Feb. 21 editorial concerning the risk and impact of long covid, “The next health crisis,” was informative. However, an obvious partial answer to the final sentence of the editorial is apparent. That sentence stated: “Research must find the causes and damage of long covid, and lay preparations to treat it in all its manifestations.”
Many people who were previously infected with the coronavirus develop "long COVID," though the reason why isn't always clear. Long-term COVID may be caused by an overwhelmed immune system and an underactive anti-inflammatory response. The hormone oxytocin has been shown to have protective anti-inflammatory effects. Activities that increase oxytocin could...
It was back in 2020 when people first began talking about “pandemic fatigue.” After a winter of being cooped up inside, scared to shop, unable to attend church or visit friends, washing your delivered groceries, and listening to kids whine all day, people had had enough. Now we...
Millions of people continue to suffer from exhaustion, cognitive problems and other long-lasting symptoms after a coronavirus infection. The exact causes of the illness, known as long COVID, are not known. But new research offers clues, describing the toll the illness takes on the body and why it can be so debilitating.
The COVID-19 pandemic took 5.7 million lives worldwide, caused 114 million people to lose their jobs, and has many other long-lasting effects. Long COVID is not a mental health condition; however, it can be considered a chronic medical condition that elicits many mental health symptoms. A study in The Lancet...
Long Beach coronavirus cases continue dropping, with the city recording just 476 new confirmed cases this week, according to health data from Thursday, March 3. The downswing in cases post-winter surge have prompted the city to ease its COVID-19 restrictions, like lifting its indoor mask mandate, a move Long Beach made this week — just four days after it said unvaccinated people had to wear face coverings inside.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – You survived your COVID infection, but just when you believe your symptoms are subsiding, they never quite go away. The condition is called long COVID and patients that have it experience lingering symptoms even after the initial COVID infection has cleared. Now new research is providing some clues into who may be most at risk of getting long COVID.
There are signs of more progress in the country's battle against the Omicron variant. The daily COVID-19 case count is down 86% since reaching a peak in most of the U.S. last month. The decline is encouraging more cities and states to reduce or eliminate their coronavirus restrictions. Health officials say it is still critical to vaccinate and get booster shots. Michael George reports.
Data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Covid-19 levels have dropped significantly enough that more than 90 percent of people in the United States can go without masks. The updated data, which shows that nearly everyone in the country lives in an area with...
Courtney* is lying on a gurney in a white room, a blanket covering her body, an IV pinched into her arm. A nurse is sticking electrodes to the side of her head, like stickers. Soon they’ll send electric currents into her brain, inducing a seizure. She’s aware that she’s...
SUNY schools and other Long Island colleges and universities are ending mask mandates and relaxing other protocols amid an ongoing drop in COVID-19 positivity rates and loosening federal guidelines. The SUNY system has revised its policy to allow local campuses flexibility in line with local conditions. As of Wednesday, indoor...
A SIMPLE thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem. There are three simple steps you can do in order to complete the test - as demonstrated above. This is a bulge in the...
There is consensus among researchers that long Covid involves an abnormal immune response linked to increased inflammation. Clinicians struggle to find treatments that help long Covid symptoms. Mindfulness and gentle exercise might be beneficial to those with long Covid. Like so many clinicians, I treat several people with long Covid....
Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
Encoding often occurs in social contexts, yet research has hardly addressed their role in verbal memory. In three experiments, we investigated the behavioral and neural effects of encoding context on memory for positive, negative, and neutral adjectives, contrasting a social-feedback group (N"‰="‰24) with an explicit verbal-learning (N"‰="‰24) and a levels-of-processing group (N"‰="‰24). Participants in the social-feedback group were not aware of a recognition session one week later, but their memory was better than the explicit learning or the levels-of-processing groups'. However, they also exhibited the strongest response bias, particularly for positive words. Brain event-related potentials (ERPs) revealed largest early negativities (EPN) and late positivities (LPP) in the social-feedback group. Only in the subsequent slow-wave did the explicit learning group show higher amplitudes than the other two groups, suggesting reliance on strategic rather than automatic processes. Still, context-driven incidental encoding outweighed explicit instructions, specifying a decisive role of social factors in memory.
A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
Comments / 0