ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Enhanced External Counterpulsation Eases 'Long COVID'

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
times-georgian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with "long COVID," enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP) treatment is associated with improvement in symptoms, including fatigue and breathing difficulties,...

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

ADA lists Long COVID as a disability

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Long COVID is a health issue that does not have treatment and affects one’s physical or mental health. While some people can recover from COVID-19, there are others who do not which affects their day-to-day routine. Dr. Jamil Madi, Critical Care Director at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen said Long […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Washington Post

There is a way to reduce the severity of long covid

The Feb. 21 editorial concerning the risk and impact of long covid, “The next health crisis,” was informative. However, an obvious partial answer to the final sentence of the editorial is apparent. That sentence stated: “Research must find the causes and damage of long covid, and lay preparations to treat it in all its manifestations.”
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

The Possible Role of Oxytocin in Long COVID

Many people who were previously infected with the coronavirus develop "long COVID," though the reason why isn't always clear. Long-term COVID may be caused by an overwhelmed immune system and an underactive anti-inflammatory response. The hormone oxytocin has been shown to have protective anti-inflammatory effects. Activities that increase oxytocin could...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

Mandates are easing but COVID will be back | Quigley

It was back in 2020 when people first began talking about “pandemic fatigue.” After a winter of being cooped up inside, scared to shop, unable to attend church or visit friends, washing your delivered groceries, and listening to kids whine all day, people had had enough. Now we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#External Counterpulsation#Cad#College#Healthday News#Eecp
Boston Globe

How long COVID exhausts the body

Millions of people continue to suffer from exhaustion, cognitive problems and other long-lasting symptoms after a coronavirus infection. The exact causes of the illness, known as long COVID, are not known. But new research offers clues, describing the toll the illness takes on the body and why it can be so debilitating.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Long COVID and Mental Health

The COVID-19 pandemic took 5.7 million lives worldwide, caused 114 million people to lose their jobs, and has many other long-lasting effects. Long COVID is not a mental health condition; however, it can be considered a chronic medical condition that elicits many mental health symptoms. A study in The Lancet...
MENTAL HEALTH
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach coronavirus cases dwindle amid week of eased restrictions

Long Beach coronavirus cases continue dropping, with the city recording just 476 new confirmed cases this week, according to health data from Thursday, March 3. The downswing in cases post-winter surge have prompted the city to ease its COVID-19 restrictions, like lifting its indoor mask mandate, a move Long Beach made this week — just four days after it said unvaccinated people had to wear face coverings inside.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSAT 12

Who’s at risk for long COVID?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – You survived your COVID infection, but just when you believe your symptoms are subsiding, they never quite go away. The condition is called long COVID and patients that have it experience lingering symptoms even after the initial COVID infection has cleared. Now new research is providing some clues into who may be most at risk of getting long COVID.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS News

As COVID restrictions ease, health officials urge caution

There are signs of more progress in the country's battle against the Omicron variant. The daily COVID-19 case count is down 86% since reaching a peak in most of the U.S. last month. The decline is encouraging more cities and states to reduce or eliminate their coronavirus restrictions. Health officials say it is still critical to vaccinate and get booster shots. Michael George reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsday

Long Island colleges, universities easing mask mandates, other protocols

SUNY schools and other Long Island colleges and universities are ending mask mandates and relaxing other protocols amid an ongoing drop in COVID-19 positivity rates and loosening federal guidelines. The SUNY system has revised its policy to allow local campuses flexibility in line with local conditions. As of Wednesday, indoor...
STONY BROOK, NY
NBC News

The long-term effects of Covid

The United States is entering a new normal. Now many Americans are not only living with the effects of long haul covid, but are struggling to qualify for long-term disability.Feb. 28, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Using Mindfulness and Compassion for Long COVID

There is consensus among researchers that long Covid involves an abnormal immune response linked to increased inflammation. Clinicians struggle to find treatments that help long Covid symptoms. Mindfulness and gentle exercise might be beneficial to those with long Covid. Like so many clinicians, I treat several people with long Covid....
FITNESS
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
Nature.com

Encoding in a social feedback context enhances and biases behavioral and electrophysiological correlates of long-term recognition memory

Encoding often occurs in social contexts, yet research has hardly addressed their role in verbal memory. In three experiments, we investigated the behavioral and neural effects of encoding context on memory for positive, negative, and neutral adjectives, contrasting a social-feedback group (N"‰="‰24) with an explicit verbal-learning (N"‰="‰24) and a levels-of-processing group (N"‰="‰24). Participants in the social-feedback group were not aware of a recognition session one week later, but their memory was better than the explicit learning or the levels-of-processing groups'. However, they also exhibited the strongest response bias, particularly for positive words. Brain event-related potentials (ERPs) revealed largest early negativities (EPN) and late positivities (LPP) in the social-feedback group. Only in the subsequent slow-wave did the explicit learning group show higher amplitudes than the other two groups, suggesting reliance on strategic rather than automatic processes. Still, context-driven incidental encoding outweighed explicit instructions, specifying a decisive role of social factors in memory.
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy