The International Franchise Association has released its 2022 Franchising Economic Outlook report, which projects Florida as the second-best state for franchises in 2022. Nationally, franchising helped lead the economic recovery, and in Florida, franchising employment grew at a rate of 10.3%, with 60,740 new jobs created in 2021. According to the report, 2022 will continue with more franchises choosing the Sunshine State in the upcoming months.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO