Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For February 28, 2022

A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Jackson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 2017 Lincoln MKZ, driven by 46-year-old Sharla K. McKinney of Windsor, was on US 50, west of Al Gossett Road (east of Lone Jack) at 7:30 a.m., when she attempted to pass another vehicle, and the Lincoln began to slide on a patch of ice, then traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and then rolled onto its right side. The Lincoln struck a creek bed and rolled back upright.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO