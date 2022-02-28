Vikings receiver Adam Thielen not a fan of proposed overtime changes

Adam Thielen is speaking out against the proposed NFL rule changes for overtime.

On Monday morning, the Minnesota Vikings receiver took to social media to comment on the scheduled NFL Competition Committee meeting to discuss the possibility of guaranteeing both football teams at least one possession in overtime.

“If you just get a stop on defense both teams get a possession!” Thielen posted on social media. “Go down and score a touchdown on first possession of overtime and you deserve to win!”

As the rule is currently constructed, the first team that scores a touchdown wins the game, which has led to some big games being decided by one possession in extra minutes.

Most notably, it was the Kansas City Chiefs knocking off the Buffalo Bills on their first drive after winning the coin toss in the epic AFC divisional round playoff game back in January. Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills never even got a chance to touch the ball.

There have been mixed reactions to the proposed rule changes.

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins called it the “most craziest rule in all of sports.” Meanwhile, Allen just accepted the rules as they were and kept on moving.

“The rules are what they are, and I can’t complain about that ’cause if it was the other way around, we’d be celebrating too,” Allen told media members after the game.

Here’s to hoping the Vikings don’t find themselves in a similar situation as the Bills.

But then again, Thielen does make a good point. The Bengals got the stop on defense against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game after losing the coin toss and went on to represent the conference at Super Bowl LVI.

At the very least, it’s certainly a debate worth having.