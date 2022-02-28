ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen not a fan of proposed overtime changes

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9jRz_0eRNQLJM00

Adam Thielen is speaking out against the proposed NFL rule changes for overtime.

On Monday morning, the Minnesota Vikings receiver took to social media to comment on the scheduled NFL Competition Committee meeting to discuss the possibility of guaranteeing both football teams at least one possession in overtime.

“If you just get a stop on defense both teams get a possession!” Thielen posted on social media. “Go down and score a touchdown on first possession of overtime and you deserve to win!”

As the rule is currently constructed, the first team that scores a touchdown wins the game, which has led to some big games being decided by one possession in extra minutes.

Most notably, it was the Kansas City Chiefs knocking off the Buffalo Bills on their first drive after winning the coin toss in the epic AFC divisional round playoff game back in January. Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills never even got a chance to touch the ball.

There have been mixed reactions to the proposed rule changes.

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins called it the “most craziest rule in all of sports.” Meanwhile, Allen just accepted the rules as they were and kept on moving.

“The rules are what they are, and I can’t complain about that ’cause if it was the other way around, we’d be celebrating too,” Allen told media members after the game.

Here’s to hoping the Vikings don’t find themselves in a similar situation as the Bills.

But then again, Thielen does make a good point. The Bengals got the stop on defense against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game after losing the coin toss and went on to represent the conference at Super Bowl LVI.

At the very least, it’s certainly a debate worth having.

Comments / 19

Jhraam Smith
5d ago

“The rules are what they are, and I can’t complain about that ’cause if it was the other way around, we’d be celebrating too,” - Respect Allan 💯 💯 💯 Many great things to come from Allan. Go Diggs!

Reply
4
Sean King
3d ago

do like college only from the 50yd line. the problem now is when you have a game like the chief's & Bill's the D is worn out so the game is decided by a coin.

Reply
3
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings show lack of confidence in Kirk Cousins at NFL Combine

The Minnesota Vikings are doing their homework on quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine. Could they be looking at Kirk Cousins’ replacement?. The Minnesota Vikings have a new general manager in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach in Kevin O’Connell, but the quarterback entering 2022, for now, is Kirk Cousins. The veteran is entering the final year of his contract, and recent news indicated that he would not be taking a discount on a contract extension with the team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo performed at the NFL combine

On Saturday, it was finally time for the Michigan football edge rushing duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to show out with their turn at the NFL scouting combine. Hutchinson is vying to potentially be the No. 1 overall pick, and likely won’t fall out of the top three, while Ojabo is hoping to be a top 10 pick, and likely won’t fall out of the top 20. Having a solid combine performance is a way to ensure that.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Nfl Competition Committee#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#Bengals#Afc Championship
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Offensive lineman standouts from NFL combine on Friday

Thursday had the first day of on-field drills at the NFL combine and it was the receivers who had the attention of everyone. There were some blazing fast receivers. On Friday, offensive linemen completed their athletic testing at the combine. Who stood out?. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar listed his standout...
NFL
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
Denver Channel

NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested, charged with domestic violence

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the NFL that Peterson was arrested after a plane departing LAX for Houston on Sunday morning was forced to return to the gate amid an "alleged verbal and physical altercation" between a male suspect and a female victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Rumored To Have 1 Main Issue

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly had one main issue during their now-broken relationship. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the Hollywood actress have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating and one engagement. Rodgers, the league’s MVP, and Woodley, the Divergent star, began dating at some...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Colts interested in free agent DE Uchenna Nwosu

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly expected to have interest in free agent edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu when the new league year opens in just over a week’s time. Nwosu, who is 25 years old, is expected to have a solid market if he hits free agency, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. There is also the chance the Los Angeles Chargers retain him before any team can have a chance to make an offer.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy