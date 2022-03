Following tradition, CrossFit has revealed its Open 22.1 clue on Instagram. The clue is based on the web game that took over the internet called Wordle. Dave Castro famously was the guy behind giving clues to the world about what the Open workout could be. Granted, those clues were impossible to shine a light on what people could expect from the events and since he was fired earlier in January, the CrossFit community was left wondering if there would be clues for this year’s Open.

FITNESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO