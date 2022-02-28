ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Conversations with Friends: plot, cast and everything you need to know

By Phil de Semlyen
Time Out Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we all know, the BBC’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People won lockdown. It secured a place in the hearts of millions worldwide for young couple Marianne and Connell (and Connell’s chain) and put County Sligo on the world map. To follow it up, Hulu and BBC Three have turned...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sasha Lane
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Jemima Kirke
Person
Lenny Abrahamson
Person
Sally Rooney
Person
Lena Dunham
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince George is changing schools because of Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are of school age and attended the same school until recently. The Royal couple has decided to move Prince George to a new school, but the real reason is because of tradition.
U.K.
Time Out Global

5 wild reasons you need to stream ‘Joe vs. Carole’ right now

Hey cool cats and kittens, the Tiger King is back. Well, sort of: the dramatisation of everyone’s favourite lockdown true-crime story and big cat feud, Joe vs. Carole, has arrived. And like the story it’s based on, it’s wilder than a pride of lions. Starring Saturday Night...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Worldwide#Millennials#Bbc One#Bbc Three#Irish#American#People#Hbo Max#European#Beeb
Time Out Global

The 12 best thriller movies on Netflix

The best thriller films on Netflix that are guaranteed to get your pulse rate up and make your palms clammy. Comfort viewing is great, but at some point there comes a time when you want to watch cinema that will actually make you feel something again. It’s in that moment when you’ll ask, ‘What are the best thrillers on Netflix’? Indeed, the streaming platform has a lot of them. But as anyone who’s taken a chance on some unknown action flick with an image of, say, Sam Worthington in mid-sprint knows, the genre encompasses a wide range of quality, and rolling the dice can lead to losing two hours of your life you’ll never get back. That’s why we’ve combed the Netflix library and picked out the 12 most pulse-pounding, mind-bending, knuckle-whitening, sometimes darkly comedic thrillers on offer. Just make sure you’re well deodorised – you’re likely to end up sweating through your shirt.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Amal Clooney Says Her Marriage to George Clooney 'Has Been Wonderful'

Time is honoring 12 incredible women. On Thursday, the publication unveiled its 2022 Women of the Year list, highlighting 12 extraordinary leaders who are working toward a more equal world. Among the honorees are attorney Amal Clooney, singer Kacey Musgraves, actress Kerry Washington and actress Michaela Jaé "Mj" Rodriguez. Additionally,...
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Extraordinary people with strange jobs star in Time Out’s new video series

Watch Time Out’s Things You Only Know… videos and learn about some of the oddest occupations in Sydney and Melbourne. Imagine going to work each day not knowing what will happen, because your colleagues are actual ghosts. Or picture going to work expecting to clean up after an...
WORLD
Time Out Global

Here’s what you should see at BFI Flare this month

After two years of online-only action, the UK’s biggest festival of LGBTQ+ films is back IRL for its 36th edition this March, and we’re really, reeeeally looking forward to it. This year’s packed programme features six world premieres, 56 features and 84 shorts hailing from 42 different countries,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Amazon
Time Out Global

UCL have created a fascinating, interactive map for International Women's Day

As this year’s International Women’s Day approaches, the clever clogs over at UCL have announced a new project that will highlight some of the female and non-binary Londoners who have helped make our city brilliant. Reni Eddo-Lodge, Rebecca Solnit and Emma Watson (no, not that one) have created...
U.K.
Time Out Global

The best nights out in London this week

As ever, London’s got some absolutely cracking acts heading up its clubs this week. There’s groovy folk like Mr Scruff and underground royalty like Peverelist. There’s Moxie’s infectious club selections and The Cause’s ‘TBA’ line-up that we just know will be a reliable hoot. Want to know where to head this weekend? Here are the best nights out in the capital.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

The WI is hiding knitted doggies around London for the Platinum Jubilee

With the Queen’s big June Platinum Jubilee bash creeping ever closer, London’s Women’s Institute (WI) members are getting in the celebratory spirit early with a spot of crafting. The group’s very wholesome new project involves WI members knitting mini toy corgis – named WInnie, of course –...
ANIMALS
Time Out Global

Postwar Modern: New Art in Britain 1945-1965

This exhibition is a premonition, a warning. In all the heaving, dark, post-apocalyptic paint and steel created by the artists in Britain in the wake of World War II, you see a roadmap for how our own lives could be after war today, and it’s brutally harrowing. It starts...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy