Be Legend Gaming, an e-sports lounge in Highland Village, will host a free Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament this weekend, a first of its kind in the area. All skill levels are welcome to register for and participate in the Nintendo combat game 1v1 bracket double elimination tournament, scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Be Legend Gaming, 2630 Justin Road, Suite 106. The event will be live-streamed on Twitch and will feature a $150 grand prize, trophy and participating swag, according to a Be Legend news release. Click here to register.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO