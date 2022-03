The rivalry between UNC and Duke is one of the most storied across all of sports. When you consider the motions and stakes during Saturday’s matchup, the rivalry was even bigger. After UNC pulled off a 94-81 upset over Duke, spoiling Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final regular season game and final game inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, Tar Heels fans stormed Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, as they are accustomed to doing after big games.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 26 MINUTES AGO