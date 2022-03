The fabled reboot of The Crow has peaked its head out from the pits of development hell once again, but it's not all good news. In a new interview with IndieWire, The Crow producer Ed Pressman confirmed that The Crow reboot is still a thing. In fact, it's said to be "in development as a reboot," with Pressman expecting a new director and cast to be announced in the near future. The last we heard on The Crow reboot was back in 2016 when Jason Momoa was in talks to star, but sadly that project has been canned.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO