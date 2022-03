Joel Embiid appears to have reached basketball nirvana, and he can’t help but reflect on how far his team has come since just a few years ago. After the Philadephia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday to improve to a perfect 3-0 in the James Harden era, Embiid spoke on all the ups and downs that he has gone through with the team. He also got in another jab at former 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo for good measure.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO