Flint Group completes sale of XSYS Division to Lone Star affiliate

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announced that ICARO(TM) Media Group, a leading company in AI-driven media technology for global telecom and media broadcast companies, has joined the LotteryLink program. As a result, ICARO will serve as an affiliate marketing partner in specific global markets expected to include Latin America, Europe and North America. "With their AI-driven marketing technology, engaged audiences and broad reach across North and Latin America, ICARO is an ideal addition to our LotteryLink affiliate program. Our agreement with ICARO demonstrates the consistent progress we are making in growing our B2B2C business," said Tony DiMatteo, co-founder and CEO of Lottery.com. "We greatly appreciate the opportunity to have a market leader like ICARO join LotteryLink and look forward to working with a tremendous team that has a shared vision of the future of digital media."

