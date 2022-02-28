ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

An automated framework for high-throughput predictions of NMR chemical shifts within liquid solutions

By Rasha Atwi
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdentifying stable speciation in multi-component liquid solutions is fundamentally important to areas from electrochemistry to organic chemistry and biomolecular systems. Here we introduce a fully automated, high-throughput computational framework for the accurate prediction of stable species in liquid solutions by computing the nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) chemical shifts. The framework automatically...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

An ancient divide in outer membrane tethering systems in bacteria suggests a mechanism for the diderm-to-monoderm transition

Recent data support the hypothesis that Gram-positive bacteria (monoderms) arose from Gram-negative ones (diderms) through loss of the outer membrane (OM), but how this happened remains unknown. As tethering of the OM is essential for cell envelope stability in diderm bacteria, its destabilization may have been involved in this transition. In the present study, we present an in-depth analysis of the four known main OM-tethering systems across the Tree of Bacteria (ToB). We show that the presence of such systems follows the ToB with a bimodal distribution matching the deepest phylogenetic divergence between Terrabacteria and Gracilicutes. Whereas the lipoprotein peptidoglycan-associated lipoprotein (Pal) is restricted to the Gracilicutes, along with a more sporadic occurrence of OmpA, and Braun's lipoprotein is present only in a subclade of Gammaproteobacteria, diderm Terrabacteria display, as the main system, the OmpM protein. We propose an evolutionary scenario whereby OmpM represents a simple, ancestral OM-tethering system that was later replaced by one based on Pal after the emergence of the Lol machinery to deliver lipoproteins to the OM, with OmpA as a possible transition state. We speculate that the existence of only one main OM-tethering system in the Terrabacteria would have allowed the multiple OM losses specifically inferred in this clade through OmpM perturbation, and we provide experimental support for this hypothesis by inactivating all four ompM gene copies in the genetically tractable diderm Firmicute Veillonella parvula. High-resolution imaging and tomogram reconstructions reveal a non-lethal phenotype in which vast portions of the OM detach from the cells, forming huge vesicles with an inflated periplasm shared by multiple dividing cells. Together, our results highlight an ancient shift of OM-tethering systems in bacterial evolution and suggest a mechanism for OM loss and the multiple emergences of the monoderm phenotype from diderm ancestors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Progress and prospects in magnetic topological materials

Magnetic topological materials represent a class of compounds with properties that are strongly influenced by the topology of their electronic wavefunctions coupled with the magnetic spin configuration. Such materials can support chiral electronic channels of perfect conduction, and can be used for an array of applications, from information storage and control to dissipationless spin and charge transport. Here we review the theoretical and experimental progress achieved in the field of magnetic topological materials, beginning with the theoretical prediction of the quantum anomalous Hall effect without Landau levels, and leading to the recent discoveries of magnetic Weyl semimetals and antiferromagnetic topological insulators. We outline recent theoretical progress that has resulted in the tabulation of, for the first time, all magnetic symmetry group representations and topology. We describe several experiments realizing Chern insulators, Weyl and Dirac magnetic semimetals, and an array of axionic and higher-order topological phases of matter, and we survey future perspectives.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Distribution and quantification of remotely generated Wigner negativity

Wigner negativity, as a well-known indicator of nonclassicality, plays an essential role in quantum computing and simulation using continuous-variable systems. The conditional preparation of Wigner-negative states through appropriate non-Gaussian operations on an auxiliary mode is common procedure in quantum optics experiments. Motivated by the demand of real-world quantum network, here we investigate the remote creation and distribution of Wigner negativity in the multipartite scenario from a quantitative perspective. By establishing a monogamy relation akin to the generalized Coffman-Kundu-Wootters inequality, we show that the amount of Wigner negativity cannot be freely distributed among different modes. Moreover, for photon subtraction-one of the main experimentally realized non-Gaussian operations-we provide an intuitive method to quantify remotely generated Wigner negativity. Our results pave the way for exploiting Wigner negativity as a valuable resource for numerous quantum information protocols based on non-Gaussian scenario.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Physicists discover method for emulating nonlinear quantum electrodynamics in a laboratory setting

On the big screen, in video games and in our imaginations, lightsabers flare and catch when they clash together. In reality, as in a laser light show, the beams of light go through each other, creating spiderweb patterns. That clashing, or interference, happens only in fiction—and in places with enormous magnetic and electric fields, which happens in nature only near massive objects such as neutron stars. Here, the strong magnetic or electric field reveals that a vacuum isn't truly a void. Instead, when light beams intersect here, they scatter into rainbows. A weak version of this effect has been observed in modern particle accelerators, but it is completely absent from our daily lives or even normal laboratory environments.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemical Space#Chemical Shift#Nmr#Startup Funds#Chemical Engineering#Bis#Tfsi#Access#Readcube#Lammps#Cmd#Dft
Nature.com

Therapeutically harnessing extracellular vesicles

The field of extracellular vesicle (EV) research has developed rapidly over the last decade from the study of fundamental biology to a subject of significant clinical relevance. The potential of harnessing EVs in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases - including cancer and neurological and cardiovascular disorders - is now being recognized. Accordingly, the applications of EVs as therapeutic targets, biomarkers, novel drug delivery agents and standalone therapeutics are being actively explored. This Review provides a brief overview of the characteristics and physiological functions of the various classes of EV, focusing on their association with disease and emerging strategies for their therapeutic exploitation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantitative NMR (qNMR) spectroscopy based investigation of the absolute content, stability and isomerization of 25-hydroxyvitamin D2/D3 and 24(R),25-dihydroxyvitamin D2 in solution phase

Vitamin D is an important parameter, in serum/plasma based diagnostic analysis, for the determination of optimal regulation of calcium and phosphate homeostases in the human body, vital for the monitoring/progression of osteomalacia and rickets. Particularly, the quantification of 25-hydroxyvitamin D2, 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 and 24R,25-dihydroxyvitamin D in blood is an excellent indicator for the vitamin D status of a patient. For this purpose, LC"“MS/MS methods, based on appropriate vitamin D reference standards, are considered to be 'gold standard' for such measurements. We have utilized quantitative NMR spectroscopy to determine the absolute content of these molecules, available as non-certified chemicals, and have determined the stability of these callibrators in borderline polar solvents at room temperature. We have observed significant isomerization of the analytes, which can play a big role in quantification of these analytes by hyphenated LC and GC analytical techniques. Appropriate explanations are given for the observation of new impurities with time in solution phase. The spin system selected for quantitation was determined using relevant 1D and 2D NMR pulse sequences. The advantage of the qNMR approach is that it is based on the quantification of atoms rather than molecular properties (e.g., quantitation by LC/UV, GC, etc.). Since the signals in an NMR spectrum are different nuclear spin-systems dispersed precisely in a magnetic environment, with the intensity being directly proportional to the amount of a particular type of nuclear spin, this technique delivers unparalleled information about the chemical structure and the absolute content.
SCIENCE
enr.com

Evaluating Automated Progress Tracking Solutions

With the broad adoption of reality capture and the recent arrival of automated construction progress tracking, builders now have access to more objective, easy-to-access data than ever before. Project teams who have historically used manual progress tracking processes are now looking to supplement their current tracking methods with objective data, and teams facing manpower constraints are now able to get ahead of potential impacts to schedule and avoid time-consuming disputes or disagreements. This technology is proving very useful: but it can be difficult to evaluate and choose the right progress tracking tool. Below, we share a few important criteria to help teams navigate these decisions.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Cancer proteogenomics: current impact and future prospects

Genomic analyses in cancer have been enormously impactful, leading to the identification of driver mutations and development of targeted therapies. But the functions of the vast majority of somatic mutations and copy number variants in tumours remain unknown, and the causes of resistance to targeted therapies and methods to overcome them are poorly defined. Recent improvements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics now enable direct examination of the consequences of genomic aberrations, providing deep and quantitative characterization of tumour tissues. Integration of proteins and their post-translational modifications with genomic, epigenomic and transcriptomic data constitutes the new field of proteogenomics, and is already leading to new biological and diagnostic knowledge with the potential to improve our understanding of malignant transformation and therapeutic outcomes. In this Review we describe recent developments in proteogenomics and key findings from the proteogenomic analysis of a wide range of cancers. Considerations relevant to the selection and use of samples for proteogenomics and the current technologies used to generate, analyse and integrate proteomic with genomic data are described. Applications of proteogenomics in translational studies and immuno-oncology are rapidly emerging, and the prospect for their full integration into therapeutic trials and clinical care seems bright.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Aluminous hydrous magnesium silicate as a lower-mantle hydrogen reservoir: a role as an agent for material transport

The potential for storage of a large quantity of water/hydrogen in the lower mantle has important implications for the dynamics and evolution of the Earth. A dense hydrous magnesium silicate called phase DÂ is a potential candidateÂ for such a hydrogen reservoir. Its MgO"“SiO2"“H2O form has been believed to be stable at lower-mantle pressures but only in low-temperature regimes such as subducting slabs because of decomposition below mantle geotherm. Meanwhile, the presence of Al was reported to be a key to enhancing the thermal stabilityÂ of phase D; however, the detailed Al-incorporation effect on its stability remains unclear. Here we report on Al-bearing phase D (Al-phase D) synthesized from a bridgmanite composition, with Al content expected in bridgmanite formed from a representative mantle composition, under over-saturation of water. We find that the incorporation of Al, despite smaller amounts, into phase D increases its hydrogen content and moreover extends its stability field not only to higher temperatures but also presumably to higher pressures. This leads to that Al-phase D can be one of the most potential reservoirs for a large quantity of hydrogen in the lower mantle. Further, Al-phase D formed by reaction between bridgmanite and water could play an important role in material transport in the lower mantle.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Measurement of the mass-flow-rate characterization parameters of high-pressure pneumatic servo slide valves

The mass-flow-rate characteristics of high-pressure pneumatic servo valves (HPSVs) have an important effect on the dynamic performance of high-pressure servo systems. However, these characteristics are difficult to obtain by theoretical calculations and flowmeter measurements owing to the compressibility of high-pressure gas. In this paper, a new measurement method of the mass-flow-rate characterization parameters of HPSVs is proposed based on the principle of the series connection sonic discharge of valve orifices. The effective cross-sectional area and critical pressure ratio of the servo valve orifices can be accurately and efficiently determined by connecting two valve orifices in series and exchanging the flow sequence of the two valve orifices. The two assumptions including the sonic and adiabatic discharge of the proposed measurement method were verified. A comparison between the test and simulation data showed that the accuracy of the measured effective cross-sectional area and critical pressure ratio of the HPSV was high. The measured critical pressure ratio ranged from 0.46 to 0.50, and the flow coefficient represented by the effective cross-sectional area variation decreased with increasing valve opening. These findings have general implications for the accurate design, analysis, and control of high-pressure pneumatic servo systems.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

A hole spin qubit in a fin field-effect transistor above 4"‰kelvin

The greatest challenge in quantum computing is achieving scalability. Classical computing, which previously faced such issues, currently relies on silicon chips hosting billions of fin field-effect transistors. These devices are small enough for quantum applications: at low temperatures, an electron or hole trapped under the gate can serve as a spin qubit. Such an approach potentially allows the quantum hardware and its classical control electronics to be integrated on the same chip. However, this requires qubit operation at temperatures above 1"‰K, where the cooling overcomes heat dissipation. Here we show that silicon fin field-effect transistors can host spin qubits operating above 4"‰K. We achieve fast electrical control of hole spins with driving frequencies up to 150"‰MHz, single-qubit gate fidelities at the fault-tolerance threshold and a Rabi-oscillation quality factor greater than 87. Our devices feature both industry compatibility and quality, and are fabricated in a flexible and agile way that should accelerate further development.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Chemical vapor deposition-grown nitrogen-doped graphene's synthesis, characterization and applications

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 14 (2022) Cite this article. The physical properties of carbon materials can be altered by doping. For instance, the electronic properties of graphene can be modulated by controlling the substitutional doping of the carbon lattice with N. In addition, C"“N bonding configurations with three ring types are recognized: pyridinic-N, pyrrolic-N, and graphitic-N. Controlling the type and relative density of various types of substitutional N is an important objective that requires an extremely high level of precision when the atomic lattice is constructed. This control can be accomplished only via bottom-up methods, such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD). The number of reports on N-doped graphene (NDG) grown via CVD has increased over the past decade, but a reliable wafer-scale production strategy that can realize the desired atomic-precision growth of NDG is still lacking. To identify the most promising strategies and analyze the consistency of the results published in the literature, we review the CVD growth and characterization of two-dimensional NDG and two of the most popular applications of NDG films: field-effect transistors and energy storage devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Improving the oxygen redox reversibility of Li-rich battery cathode materials via Coulombic repulsive interactions strategy

The oxygen redox reaction in lithium-rich layered oxide battery cathode materials generates extra capacity at high cell voltages (i.e.,"‰>4.5"‰V). However, the irreversible oxygen release causes transition metal (TM) dissolution, migration and cell voltage decay. To circumvent these issues, we introduce a strategy for tuning the Coulombic interactions in a model Li-rich positive electrode active material, i.e., Li1.2Mn0.6Ni0.2O2. In particular, we tune the Coulombic repulsive interactions to obtain an adaptable crystal structure that enables the reversible distortion of TMO6 octahedron and mitigates TM dissolution and migration. Moreover, this strategy hinders the irreversible release of oxygen and other parasitic reactions (e.g., electrolyte decomposition) commonly occurring at high voltages. When tested in non-aqueous coin cell configuration, the modified Li-rich cathode material, combined with a Li metal anode, enables a stable cell discharge capacity of about 240"‰mAh"‰gâˆ’1 for 120 cycles at 50"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1 and a slower voltage decay compared to the unmodified Li1.2Mn0.6Ni0.2O2.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Comparative treatments of a green tattoo ink with Ruby, Nd:YAG nano- and picosecond lasers in normal and array mode

The tattoos removal has become an issue upon spread of the tattooing practice worldwide and hindsight regrets. Lasers are typically used for the purpose, though some colours such as green are considered "recalcitrant" to the treatment. In the current investigation, we aim at determining the efficacy of removal of a green ink water dispersion, using 5 laser treatments: Nd:YAG nano- and picosecond lasers in normal and array mode and Ruby nanosecond laser, keeping the total irradiated energy constant. The UV"“Vis spectroscopy of the treated samples indicate that Nd:YAG picosecond laser is most effective, and the Ruby nanosecond laser is the least efficient. Fragment compounds generated from the pigment and siloxanes are common to all treatments, whereas hydrocarbon emerge by a larger amount upon Nd:YAG nanosecond treatment. Fibres are formed upon picosecond treatments and when operating in array mode, and lamellae are achieved by Ruby nanosecond laser treatment. Residual particles suspensions are very heterogeneous upon nanosecond treatments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Hydrogen spillover in complex oxide multifunctional sites improves acidic hydrogen evolution electrocatalysis

Improving the catalytic efficiency of platinum for the hydrogen evolution reaction is valuable for water splitting technologies. Hydrogen spillover has emerged as a new strategy in designing binary-component Pt/support electrocatalysts. However, such binary catalysts often suffer from a long reaction pathway, undesirable interfacial barrier, and complicated synthetic processes. Here we report a single-phase complex oxide La2Sr2PtO7+Î´ as a high-performance hydrogen evolution electrocatalyst in acidic media utilizing an atomic-scale hydrogen spillover effect between multifunctional catalytic sites. With insights from comprehensive experiments and theoretical calculations, the overall hydrogen evolution pathway proceeds along three steps: fast proton adsorption on O site, facile hydrogen migration from O site to Pt site via thermoneutral La-Pt bridge site serving as the mediator, and favorable H2 desorption on Pt site. Benefiting from this catalytic process, the resulting La2Sr2PtO7+Î´ exhibits a low overpotential of 13"‰mV at 10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2, a small Tafel slope of 22"‰mV"‰decâˆ’1, an enhanced intrinsic activity, and a greater durability than commercial Pt black catalyst.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Topological frequency shift of quantum oscillation in CaFeAsF

Guo, Alexandradinata, et al. have recently proposed that quantum-oscillation frequencies from Dirac/Weyl fermions exhibit a negative shift proportional to T2 because of the energy dependence of the effective mass peculiar to a linear band-dispersion. We have measured Shubnikov"“de Haas oscillation in CaFeAsF up to T"‰="‰9"‰K. The frequency of the Î± Dirac electron exhibits a negative shift with increasing T, while that of the Î² SchrÃ¶dinger hole does not. For T"‰â©¾"‰5 K where Î² is negligible, the Î±-frequency shift is proportional to T2 and its rate agrees with the theoretical prediction within experimental accuracy. At lower temperatures, the shifts of Î± and Î² deviate from theoretical expectations, which we ascribe to the inaccuracy in the frequency determination due to unfavorable interference between frequencies. Our results confirm that the topological frequency shift can be utilized to identify Dirac/Weyl fermions when quantum-oscillation frequencies can be determined accurately.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Numerical analysis on the effects of microfluidic-based bioprinting parameters on the microfiber geometrical outcomes

The application of microfluidics technology in additive manufacturing is an emerging approach that makes possible the fabrication of functional three-dimensional cell-laden structured biomaterials. A key challenge that needs to be addressed using a microfluidic-based printhead (MBP) is increasing the controllability over the properties of the fabricated microtissue. Herein, an MBP platform is numerically simulated for the fabrication of solid and hollow microfibers using a microfluidic channel system with high level of controllability over the microfiber geometrical outcomes. Specifically, the generation of microfibers is enabled by studying the effects of microfluidic-based bioprinting parameters that capture the different range of design, bioink material, and process parameter dependencies as numerically modeled as a multiphysics problem. Furthermore, the numerical model is verified and validated, exhibiting good agreement with literature-derived experimental data in terms of microfiber geometrical outcomes. Additionally, a predictive mathematical formula that correlates the dimensionless process parameters with dimensionless geometrical outcomes is presented to calculate the geometrical outcomes of the microfibers. This formula is expected to be applicable for bioinks within a prescribed range of the density and viscosity value.Â The MBP applications are highlighted towards precision fabrication of heterogeneous microstructures with functionally graded properties to be used in organ generation, disease modeling, and drug testing studies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

One-step electrodeposition of a polypyrrole/NiO nanocomposite as a supercapacitor electrode

An electrochemical deposition technique was used to fabricate polypyrrole (Ppy)/NiO nanocomposite electrodes for supercapacitors. The nanocomposite electrodes were characterized and investigated by Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), X-ray Diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), cyclic voltammetry (CV), galvanostatic charge"“discharge (GCD) and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS). The performance of supercapacitor electrodes of Ppy/NiO nanocomposite was enhanced compared with pristine Ppy electrode. It was found that the Ppy/NiO electrode electrodeposited at 4 A/cmâˆ’2 demonstrated the highest specific capacitance of 679 Fgâˆ’1 at 1 Agâˆ’1 with an energy density of 94.4 WhÂ kgâˆ’1 and power density of 500.74Â WÂ kgâˆ’1. Capacitance retention of 83.9% of its initial capacitance after 1000 cycles at 1 Agâˆ’1 was obtained. The high electrochemical performance of Ppy/NiO was due to the synergistic effect of NiO and Ppy, where a rich pores network-like structure made the electrolyte ions more easily accessible for Faradic reactions. This work provided a simple approach for preparing organic"“inorganic composite materials as high-performance electrode materials for electrochemical supercapacitors.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Unsupervised machine learning for discovery of promising half-Heusler thermoelectric materials

Thermoelectric materials can be potentially applied to waste heat recovery and solid-state cooling because they allow a direct energy conversion between heat and electricity and vice versa. The accelerated materials design based on machine learning has enabled the systematic discovery of promising materials. Herein we proposed a successful strategy to discover and design a series of promising half-Heusler thermoelectric materials through the iterative combination of unsupervised machine learning with the labeled known half-Heusler thermoelectric materials. Subsequently, optimized zT values of ~0.5 at 925"‰K for p-type Sc0.7Y0.3NiSb0.97Sn0.03 and ~0.3 at 778"‰K for n-type Sc0.65Y0.3Ti0.05NiSb were experimentally achieved on the same parent ScNiSb.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Waste tea residue adsorption coupled with electrocoagulation for improvement of copper and nickel ions removal from simulated wastewater

The present research involves removing copper and nickel ions from synthesized wastewater by using a simple, cheap, cost-effective, and sustainable activated green waste tea residue (AGWTR) adsorption coupled with electrocoagulation (ADS/EC) process in the presence of iron electrodes. By considering previous studies, their adsorbents used for treating their wastewaters firstly activate them by applying either chemicals or activating agents. However, our adsorbent was prepared without applying neither chemicals nor any activating agents. The operating parameters such as pH, hydraulic retention time, adsorbent dose, initial concentration, current density, and operating cost for both metals were optimized. In ADS/EC, the removal efficiency was obtained as 100% for copper and 99.99% for nickel ions. After the ADS/EC process, Fourier transform infrared (FT-IR) spectroscopy, Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) and Energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) analysis were used to characterize the adsorbent green waste tea residue. The adsorption isotherm and kinetic model results showed that the Langmuir and the pseudo-second-order were well-fitted to the experimental adsorption data better than the Freundlich and pseudo-first-order models for both Cu2+ and Ni2+ with their maximum adsorption capacity of 15.6 and 15.9Â mgÂ gâˆ’1, respectively. The above results give an option to recycle the metal-based industrial effluents, tea industry-based wastes, enabling a waste-to-green technique for adsorbing and removing the heavy metals and other pollutants in water.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy