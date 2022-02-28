An automated framework for high-throughput predictions of NMR chemical shifts within liquid solutions

The present research involves removing copper and nickel ions from synthesized wastewater by using a simple, cheap, cost-effective, and sustainable activated green waste tea residue (AGWTR) adsorption coupled with electrocoagulation (ADS/EC) process in the presence of iron electrodes. By considering previous studies, their adsorbents used for treating their wastewaters firstly activate them by applying either chemicals or activating agents. However, our adsorbent was prepared without applying neither chemicals nor any activating agents. The operating parameters such as pH, hydraulic retention time, adsorbent dose, initial concentration, current density, and operating cost for both metals were optimized. In ADS/EC, the removal efficiency was obtained as 100% for copper and 99.99% for nickel ions. After the ADS/EC process, Fourier transform infrared (FT-IR) spectroscopy, Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) and Energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) analysis were used to characterize the adsorbent green waste tea residue. The adsorption isotherm and kinetic model results showed that the Langmuir and the pseudo-second-order were well-fitted to the experimental adsorption data better than the Freundlich and pseudo-first-order models for both Cu2+ and Ni2+ with their maximum adsorption capacity of 15.6 and 15.9Â mgÂ gâˆ’1, respectively. The above results give an option to recycle the metal-based industrial effluents, tea industry-based wastes, enabling a waste-to-green technique for adsorbing and removing the heavy metals and other pollutants in water.
