GameStop Needs Stellar Quarterly Results Before GME Stock Rebounds

In a year of nonstop history-making, 2021's GameStop stock story — in which main street took on Wall Street in a war of wills and lots and lots of money (CNET has a full explanation) — was only overshadowed by a once-a-century pandemic and a global civil rights revolution, yet it highlighted many of the same themes: class disparity, corporate greed, disastrous attempts at PR damage control. HBO Max's Gaming Wall Street, a two-part, two-hour documentary, attempts to explain what happened and how it happened, and give voice to those whom it happened to. It's a lot of complex ideas to cover in such a short amount of time — you could spend two hours explaining what a "short squeeze" is and newbie traders would still be confused — and as an exhaustive report of it all, Gaming Wall Street comes up short, but it tries.
