GameStop Needs Stellar Quarterly Results Before GME Stock Rebounds

By Mark R. Hake
InvestorPlace
 5 days ago

GameStop (NYSE:GME) will likely release results for the quarter ending Jan. 31 during the first week of March or the early part of the second week. It needs to post stellar figures in order for GME stock to rebound from its recent terrible performance. For example, in the last...

investorplace.com

Benzinga

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning GameStop Stock In The Last 15 Years

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.77% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In GME: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.90 shares of GameStop at the time with $100. This investment in GME would have produced an average annual return of 10.79%. Currently, GameStop has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Can Nvidia Stock Rebound To $300 Levels In 2022?

Nvidia has transformed itself from a cyclical name to a secular growth story. NVIDIA (NVDA) has transformed itself from what used to be a cyclical stock to a secular growth story. At least, that is what seems to explain the stock’s meteoric rise in only two years time and the rich multiple that it currently trades at. The company generated impressive growth in 2021 and has guided for strong growth to continue in the next quarter. Can the stock keep up the strong price performance, or will it soon run out of steam? At current prices, the stock appears to be pricing in material beats to consensus estimates, especially considering where the rest of tech trades. That might not be so easy, even for a company with such strong execution.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Gme#Gamestop Needs#Fcf#Operations#Cffo
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: SKIN, OSTK, MELI rally on quarterly results; RXT plunges

Wednesday's midday trading was heavily influenced by corporate results, with Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) both soaring at least 20% following the release of their respective quarterly updates. Earnings news also spurred buying interest in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI). On the other side of the ledger, Rackspace (NASDAQ:RXT) dropped despite...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Zillow's Stock Is Finally Starting to Rebound

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Zillow ( ZG -6.05% ) investors have had...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Sandstorm Gold: Fourth Quarter Results Analysis

Sandstorm Gold posted revenues of $29.821 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with $29.70 million for the comparable period in 2020. Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (SAND) released its fourth quarter and full-year results on February 16, 2022. 1 - 2021 Production and revenues snapshot. Sandstorm Gold Royalties...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: FTCH, AGO surge on quarterly results; BYND, DELL retreat

Earnings news remained a key driver of trading in Friday's midday action. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) both posted double-digit percentage gains following their quarterly updates. Elsewhere, a soft revenue figure sent Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) sharply lower in intraday action. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) also lost ground following the announcement...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

GameStop: Will Elon Musk Move the Stock?

News related to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into short-selling bankers and hedge funds continues to generate waves among GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shareholders on Reddit. But recently, a potential ally weighed in on the investigation of alleged market irregularities. Can the opinions...
STOCKS
TVGuide.com

Gaming Wall Street Review: GameStop Stock Doc Goes Up and Down in Value

In a year of nonstop history-making, 2021's GameStop stock story — in which main street took on Wall Street in a war of wills and lots and lots of money (CNET has a full explanation) — was only overshadowed by a once-a-century pandemic and a global civil rights revolution, yet it highlighted many of the same themes: class disparity, corporate greed, disastrous attempts at PR damage control. HBO Max's Gaming Wall Street, a two-part, two-hour documentary, attempts to explain what happened and how it happened, and give voice to those whom it happened to. It's a lot of complex ideas to cover in such a short amount of time — you could spend two hours explaining what a "short squeeze" is and newbie traders would still be confused — and as an exhaustive report of it all, Gaming Wall Street comes up short, but it tries.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

GameStop Stock: Bears Are Poking The Apes Once Again

Against a macroeconomic background that’s eventful, to say the least, GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shareholders have been trying to push GME’s share price back towards levels it saw during the middle of last year. Although short sellers have lost billions betting against Gamestop...
RETAIL
MemeStockMaven

AMC Stock, GME Stock, Meme ETF: Key Takeaways So Far In 2022

The week of February 21 was one of the most turbulent in the stock market since the start of the pandemic. The S&P 500 (SPY) - Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Report tanked due to fears of war in Ukraine through Tuesday. Then, with the snap of a finger and following the Russian invasion, the index climbed nearly 4% in only two days — something as rare as a 1-in-400 event.
STOCKS

