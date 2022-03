Whether you're a podcast veteran or just starting out on Twitch, a dedicated microphone for streaming can elevate your audio for a more professional broadcast. There are two main types of microphones: USB and XLR. This refers to how they connect to your computer, with USB microphones working like other wired peripherals and XLR models requiring special modules, power sources, and adapters to work with your computer or interface. Many streaming microphones feature multiple pickup patterns and on-board dials for switching between them on-the-fly.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO