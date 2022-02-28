ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

SCOTT NELSON, DS

Newport Plain Talk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions,...

www.newportplaintalk.com

thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#American Football#Uw
Newport Plain Talk

Waits represents CCHS at State Swim Meet

NASHVILLE—Cocke County High School freshman Jocelyn Waits competed at the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) 2022 State Meet in February. Waits was the only athlete to represent Cocke County at the Thomas F. Frist Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville, and she competed with swimmers from 31 other Tennessee high schools.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Newport Plain Talk

Tennessee battles Arkansas this Saturday

The 13th-ranked Tennessee basketball team plays its regular season finale Saturday, hosting No. 14 Arkansas for Senior Day at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. On Tuesday, Tennessee (22-7, 13-4 SEC) grabbed a win in its final true road game of the season at Georgia, 75-68. Leading the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Amari Cooper News

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the news surrounding wide receiver Amari Cooper. It sounds like Cooper has played his last game in Dallas. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are likely to trade or release the Pro Bowl wide receiver, who’s due a lot of money in 2022.
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Suns hit with brutal Cam Johnson news after big win vs. Knicks

The Phoenix Suns got some bad news ahead of their showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Not only does Devin Booker remain out due to health and safety protocols, but Cam Johnson is also joining him on the sidelines after sustaining an injury. According to Kellan Olson of 98.7...
NBA
On3.com

WATCH: North Carolina players rush court, taunt crowd after upset of Duke on Coach K night

The North Carolina Tar Heels upset Duke on Saturday night, beating the Blue Devils and head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game of his career. North Carolina won 94-81 on Duke’s home court, getting revenge for their earlier loss this season. After the game, North Carolina’s excitement was too much to contain as they rushed onto the court to celebrate their victory in the rivalry, playing spoiler to such a big night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Victor Oladipo news

The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Blame Archie Miller, again, for Indiana's latest lost basketball season

Like a dog sprayed by a skunk, Indiana basketball needs some extra time to wipe away the stench of Archie Miller. One season, it seems, won’t be enough to do the trick. Barring a couple wins in the Big Ten tournament, this one is just about done for the Hoosiers following a frustrating 69-67 loss at Purdue to close out the regular season.
INDIANA STATE
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA

