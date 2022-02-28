Derek Jeter is no longer part of the Marlins organization

Derek Jeter’s tenure as CEO and shareholder of the Miami Marlins is over.

The Captain announced his surprising departur e from the organization on Monday, citing a different vision of the Marlins’ future than the one he signed on for.

“Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship,” Jeter said. He held about a 4% stake in the team and his contract with the Marlins was not set to expire until later this year, per The Athletic . “We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

“That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” he continued. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

The announcement comes on MLB’s deadline day for settling a new Collective Bargaining Agreement between owners and the Players Association to ensure the March 31 Opening Day and a 162-game season. League commissioner Rob Manfred took the time out of what should be a chaotic day of trying to get the two sides to reach an agreement, to thank Jeter for his contributions to the sport and the team.

“Derek was a highly respected voice on our Diversity and Competition Committees,” Manfred said in a statement . “He helped build a talented front office with the Marlins, including moving the game forward by hiring women in top roles in the Club’s baseball operations and executive leadership, and a foundation that has positioned the Marlins for long-term success. Derek is a pillar of our game.”

While it has not been publicly said what that different vision is, the MLBPA did retweet two players’ responses to Jeter leaving.

The first, from Marlins’ shortstop Miguel Rojas: “The integrity of this guy is one of the thing he showed me and stick out with me during the last 4 years, and even when I gonna miss him on my team Derek was a great mentor to me and help me to be a leader. This is what leaders do.” The second, from Astros’ catcher Jason Castro, who tweeted the gif of Jeter’s nephew tipping a No. 2 cap with the caption: “#Re2pect #TheCaptain #CompetitiveIntegrity”

Jeter, a 14-time All-Star, retired as the long time shortstop for the Yankees in 2014, ending a 20-year career that included AL Rookie of the Year, World Series MVP, two Hank Aaron Awards, a Roberto Clemente Award, a Lou Gehrig Award, five Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers, five World Series championships

Three years later, he put pen to paper on his dream of owning a Major League Baseball team, becoming one of the main faces of the group that purchased the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria in August of 2017.

“The Marlins thank Derek for his many contributions and wish him luck in his future endeavors,” Bruce Sherman, the principal owner and chairman of the Marlins, said in a statement . “We have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions while we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise. The ownership group is committed to keep investing in the future of the franchise — and we are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community.”

Jeter’s tenure as the Marlins’ and baseball’s first-ever Black CEO, and part owner of the team, included hiring Kim Ng as the Marlins’ and MLB’s first woman general manager and its first trip to the playoffs (2020) since the 2003 season. That postseason trip came during the league’s coronavirus pandemic-shortened 60-game season, which also expanded the playoff field to include 16 teams — the Marlins made their appearance as a Wild Card team after going 31-29 in the season.

It also included the blockbuster deal that sent Giancarlo Stanton, the Marlins’ best hitter who monster mashed a league-best 59 homers in 2017, to the Yankees for Starlin Castro and prospects in December of that year — which many Marlins fans still consider a bust for their team and a boon for the Bombers.

The Fish also briefly had a Hall of Famer on their ownership team, since Jeter was elected to Cooperstown in 2020 .

But in the four seasons that elapsed in Jeter’s time, the Marlins haven’t actually been able to fully crawl out from the dregs of the league. They finished over .500 just the one time. In 2021, they finished 67-95 and fourth in National League East.