Nikita Mazepin's time with Haas F1 is not at an end yet, but that outcome seems inevitable. The team already took Mazepin family sponsor Uralkali off the car in testing, a decision they made a week before the United Kingdom banned Russian drivers from competition. Team owner Gene Haas has already assured team principal Guenther Steiner that the program can continue without issue minus Uralkali funding. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put that team-sponsor relationship in peril, it seems the team will have to sever ties. It leaves Steiner headed toward one of the most interesting questions in all of racing: What does an F1 team do with an open seat just two weeks before the season opener?

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO