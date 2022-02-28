ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Freezer, His Mom's Boyfriend Arrested, After Boy's Sister Brings Note to School

By Deborah Hastings
insideedition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisturbing new details have emerged in the case of a 4-year-old Las Vegas boy who was found dead in a freezer after his mother smuggled notes via her daughter to school officials saying she was being held captive by her boyfriend, police said. The body of little Mason Dominguez...

www.insideedition.com

Comments / 42

Louis Dufour
3d ago

I seen the mother celebrating Christmas and Valentine's day on Facebook and questioned mother's involvement. maybe the boyfriend staged it. one thing is sure, the boyfriend needs to suffer the worst possible extended death for abusing and murdering the little angel

Reply(1)
6
Catherine Salomon-Hayama
3d ago

Evil SOB. He will get his in prison. Sincere and deepest sympathy and condolences to the family. Rest In Peace and Love sweet angel. 🌈🙏🏻

Reply
3
Mary Cannon
5d ago

God is the only to judge and he will be judge,family i so sorry for your loss rev21:3-5.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Complex

Women Charged After Leaving 6 Young Children in ‘Filth and Squalor,’ 1-Year-Old Was So Hungry He Ate Feces

Two roommates in Texas are being charged with felony child endangerment after six small children were found to be living in abhorrent conditions. As reported by KPRC, Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and Yures Molina, 34, were arrested by Houston police after their kids were found to be living in complete “filth and squalor.” Investigators discovered the children, who were infested with lice, after a maintenance man at the apartment complex found Padilla-Hernandez’s 2-year-old daughter wandering around the swimming pool barefoot with no parental supervision. He called the police when he saw how dirty she was.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Dad Posted Selfie With Kids One Hour Before Shooting Them in Murder-Suicide

A father who took to Facebook to post a selfie with his two young children fatally shot them less than an hour later before turning the gun on himself, Florida authorities have said. Humberto Christian Tovar Zapata, 41, uploaded the image of himself, his 12-year-old daughter, Baleria Tovar, and his 9-year-old son, Matias Tovar, at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade police. At 9:26 p.m., officers were called to respond to a Miami Lakes shooting reported outside an apartment complex. First responders to the scene found Zapata and the children already dead, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The suspect’s estranged wife, also the mother of the children, reportedly made the discovery of the bodies, located near a canal bank close to the apartment. Earlier that day, police said, she had argued with Zapata over the whereabouts of their children. Both she and Zapata’s mother told a local outlet that he had suffered from untreated mental illness. It was unclear whether the selfie Zapata shared had been taken just before the incident, or if the suspect had used an older image.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
NBC News

Woman gets prison sentence for causing death of elderly man she pushed off a bus

A woman who was seen pushing a 74-year-old man off a public bus in Las Vegas has been sentenced to prison as part of a plea agreement. Cadesha Bishop, 28, received a sentence of 8 to 20 years on Friday, nearly two months after pleading guilty to abuse of an older person resulting in death. She was initially charged with murder after being accused of pushing Serge Fournier off a parked bus in 2019.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Wash. Mom Allegedly Threw Malnourished 3-Year-Old Against a Playpen for Not Getting Dressed: Police

A mother in Washington state has been charged with several felonies after authorities say that she abused her 3-year-old child to the brink of death. PEOPLE confirms Sarah Lynn Morrill, 40, has been charged with unlawful imprisonment domestic violence, first-degree assault of a child domestic violence, third-degree assault of a child, first-degree criminal mistreatment domestic violence, and tampering with a witness. She is being held on $200,000 bond.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Independent

Missing autistic woman found raped and murdered after family hit out at police over slow search

A California man who is reportedly transient has been arrested and charged with the murder, rape and sodomising of a 20-year-old woman. According to a press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Mikilo Morgan Rawls, 37, was arrested in connection with the assault and death of of Emma Roark, 20. According to the Associated Press, the woman was reported missing on 27 January, 2022, but police did not begin searching for the woman until 48 hours later, a fact that has angered Ms Roark's family. The woman's body was located four days later on 1 February near a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
E! News

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Autopsy Reveals He Was Partially Eaten By Animals After Death

Watch: Brian Laundrie Found Dead After Month-Long Manhunt. New details surrounding Brian Laundrie's death have been uncovered. Human remains belonging to the 23-year-old fiancé of slain YouTuber Gabby Petito were found at a Florida reserve in October following a month-long police manhunt. Though his death was later revealed to be a suicide, with his family's attorney telling E! News that Laundrie died of a "gunshot wound to the head," the full autopsy results had not been released until Monday, Feb. 14.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezer#Mental Health#Police#School Principal#Coffee
The Independent

California couple plead not guilty to decapitating own children

A California couple has pleaded not guilty to decapitating their own children in late 2020. Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr, 35, and Natalie Sumiko Brothwell, 45, have both been charged with murder and child abuse. A daughter and son – Maliaka Taylor, aged 13, and Maurice Taylor Jr, aged 12 – were found decapitated at the family’s home in Lancaster in the Mojave Desert, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, California.Mr Taylor was charged with the felonies in December 2020 – two murder counts and two counts of child abuse in relation to his two other sons, prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

1953 Cold Case Murders of Boys Found in Woods Solved as DNA Helps Cops ID the Children and Their Likely Killer

Two boys that were found dead in the woods in Canada nearly 70 years after being bludgeoned with a hatchet have finally been identified. On Jan. 15, 1953, the skeletal remains of two young children were discovered by a groundskeeper who was clearing brush in Vancouver's Stanley Park. Police later determined that the boys had been dead for around five years. Their bodies were covered by a woman’s coat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teenage college student killed by lethal injection from boyfriend to ‘relieve suffering’

A 19-year-old university student was killed by lethal injection by her boyfriend to “relieve her from suffering”, say police.The victim, a University of Utah international student from China, was founded dead in a Salt Lake City motel room, according to authorities.Suspect Haoyu Wang, 26, who is also an international student from China, sent an email to a university employee stating that he had injected the victim with drugs “to relieve her from suffering.”The email also said that the couple would be dead before they could be found, but university police reached out to Salt Lake City Police who tracked them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

New York Mom Found Dead in Bin on Sidewalk After Cousin Allegedly Killed Her Is Mourned by Loved Ones

A young Manhattan mother who was found dead in the Bronx on Friday is being remembered as someone who “wore her heart on her sleeve.”. Nisaa Walcott, 35, suffered bruises and fractures that authorities said were consistent with being strangled. Her body was found in a clear plastic bin on a Bronx sidewalk. Police believe she was pinned down and choked, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post. Her ankles were bound as well.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy