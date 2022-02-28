ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Biggest Draft Needs Heading Into NFL Scouting Combine

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 6 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams' all-in appraoch gifted them a Super Bowl championship. But with their recent success now in the rearview, the team's focus must shift towards assembling a roster ahead of next season in which they’ll navigate the waters of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled to take place this week in Indianapolis inside Lucus Oil Stadium. With a healthy dose of evaluations on the horizon – featuring in-person interviews, medical checks and on-field drills – here are the Rams' top draft needs.

Left Tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cftjn_0eRNE7KF00
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth has not yet made an official announcement, but he's hinted that he's leaning in favor of calling it a career, telling NFL Total Access "I'm definitely leaning towards probably being done. I think that that's probably best for me at this time in my career."

If Whitworth hangs up his cleats after 16 seasons, the Rams would find themselves with a notable hole on the blindside of quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams would save $17.6 million in cap space per Over The Cap, so they could in theory address the postion in free agency. But nonetheless, left tackle is a postion the Rams should monitor closely at the combine.

Cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EhsrM_0eRNE7KF00
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) competes for extra yardage after a catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (11) defends in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-30. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1236

The Rams used a rotation of cornerbacks throughout the 2021 season due to a wide range of injuries and inconsistent play on the backend. Certainly, Jalen Ramsey performed at an All-Pro level, but the team needs more from the cornerback postion opposite of his efforts.

Darious Williams is set to hit the free agent market, leaving a potential hole along the outside cornerback position. Given the Rams' status in where they sit in available cap space, Williams is likely to end up elsewhere unless he's willing to take a below the market contract to remain with the Rams.

After drafting Robert Rochell in the fourth round last year, the Rams are poized to monitor the cornerback prospects throughout this year’s draft process.

Inside Linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWpPR_0eRNE7KF00
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51) and linebacker Ernest Jones (50) celebrate following a missed field goal by the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams received promising contributions from rookie linebacker Ernest Jones following the trade of Kenny Young, which sent him to Denver. While Jones flashed as a three-down linebacker, who thrived agasint the run and pass, his counterparts at the postion struggled to do so consistently.

Troy Reeder is a restricted free agent, who could be an option the Rams re-sign. But his liability in coverage combined with Travin Howard, who still has plenty to prove, makes the Rams' inside linebacker postion a top need this offseason.

Comments / 0

Related
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Ex-NFL Exec Believes Rob Gronkowski Joining This Team Is ‘No-Brainer’

Rob Gronkowski, unlike Tom Brady, has the luxury of hand-picking his next team should he want to prolong his NFL career. Mike Tannenbaum believes the future Hall of Fame tight end should return to where his football journey began: Western New York. A report from The Athletic on Wednesday indicated...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Ernest Jones
Action News Jax

NFL star Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence after incident on plane

LOS ANGELES — NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after an incident that forced a plane to return to its gate. Peterson was onboard a flight heading to Houston, when the plane turned back to the gate because of a verbal and physical altercation between Peterson and a female victim, The Washington Post reported. Airport police said Peterson was taken into custody, and the flight later left for Houston with his wife on board, The Washington Post reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Scouting Combine#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Rumored To Have 1 Main Issue

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly had one main issue during their now-broken relationship. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the Hollywood actress have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating and one engagement. Rodgers, the league’s MVP, and Woodley, the Divergent star, began dating at some...
CELEBRITIES
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Star Will Reportedly Play With New Team In 2022

As everyone carefully monitors Kyler Murray’s status with the Arizona Cardinals, another star is likely on his way out. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals aren’t fielding calls for their franchise quarterback. However, they’re unlikely to retain free-agent linebacker Chandler Jones this offseason. After suffering...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with new top quarterback

Perhaps Blaine Gabbert won’t be the next franchise quarterback for the Buccaneers. Is it really time for Kyle Trask to take over?. The good news from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues for the Buccaneers. The grim future that was rapidly approaching with Blaine Gabbert as the apparent favorite amongst the coaching staff is seeming less certain.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Amari Cooper News

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the news surrounding wide receiver Amari Cooper. It sounds like Cooper has played his last game in Dallas. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are likely to trade or release the Pro Bowl wide receiver, who’s due a lot of money in 2022.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams Want OBJ Back, But Can They Afford Him?

INDIANAPOLIS -- Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead wants to run it back in 2022. So does coach Sean McVay. To do so, they'll need to find a way to sign several starters to return on team-friendly contracts. One of those players is receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who joined...
NFL
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
996
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy