ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

America’s Ammo Shortage: What Are the Main Causes Behind the Ongoing Issue?

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cpQqy_0eRNE2uc00

Over the past two years, the country’s ammunition shortage has closely mirrored the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdowns that ensued. Since March of 2020, hunters, target shooters, and even some police departments have struggled to obtain ammunition for a wide variety of firearms. And if they could find the ammo they need? It cost much more than normal.

So what are some of the contributing factors to the shortage? A rise in gun ownership, for starters, certainly affects the demand for ammunition. Many retail analysts believe the spike in gun ownership coincided with the tumultuous social unrest seen in the summer of 2020. Plus, when a Democratic president took office in January of 2021, many Americans rushed to stores for yet another wave of gun purchases; likely believing that the political party might try to severely hamper the 2nd Amendment. Some extreme theorists even believe that the government secretly manufactured the shortage, itself, to drive up prices and limit supply.

Other potential reasons for the shortage include consolidation in the industry, the 2020 bankruptcy of Remington, ongoing supply chain issues, and sanctions on Russian ammo by the State Department.

As COVID restrictions ease, many ammo manufacturers are ramping up production; but experts don’t think they’ll be able to keep up with demand, regardless. Many within the industry believe the shortages will continue through the end of the year, if not longer.

The ammo shortage boils down to basic supply and demand principles

According to the National Shooting Sports Federation, an incredible 5.4 million people in the United States purchased guns in 2021. One local gun shop owner in Louisiana said that demand rises during Democratic presidencies and subsides during Republican ones — a trend that has repeated itself for three or four decades.

“In this economy, you have fridges that are hard to get, you have sofas that are hard to get, you have cars, computer chips, there are a lot of things that are hard to get. Firearms and ammunition are no different,” Joshua Davis, the owner of Louisiana Firearms in Baton Rouge, said in a local interview. “It’s hard to get raw materials, and it’s hard to get raw materials to a factory. It’s hard to forge those materials to make whatever you’re trying to make.”

Another outdoorsman in neighboring Mississippi echoed the same sentiment. “It affects us on a daily basis,” outdoor store employee T-Voe Trosclair said. General ammo, hunting ammo … is very hard to get. Some we have and some we just can’t find at all.”

The rise in demand is causing ammo stores to raise prices by 30 or 40 percent. But even with the inflated pricing, many of the stores like Trosclair’s still have to turn people away.

“At least 100 calls a day where I have to say ‘No’. That’s never been the case before but we got to turn people away.”

Comments / 68

Tabangtanan
5d ago

One of the solutions is not to elect Democrats if you want gun control 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
39
Glen Wolford
5d ago

Pretty simple, government bull 💩!!!

Reply
30
tonguepunchmyfartbox
5d ago

no shortage where I get them from in Sarasota. pallets delivered weekly. love shooting my freedom seeds.

Reply
6
Related
Outsider.com

This Groundbreaking Cryptocurrency Bill May Put Virginia at a ‘Significant Advantage’

A groundbreaking cryptocurrency bill is advancing in the state of Virginia. The bill’s sponsor says it will “put Virginia at a significant advantage.”. That’s right, Outsiders. Earlier this week, the Virginia Senate unanimously passed a new cryptocurrency bill, H.B. 263, by a vote of 39-0. It had already passed through the House of Delegates back on February 2 with a 98-0 unanimous vote as well.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#United States#Social Unrest#Guns#Democratic#Americans#Remington#Russian#The State Department#Covid#Republican
Outsider.com

Smith & Wesson Stock Takes a Hit as Gun Demand Cools

Shares of Smith & Wesson Stock took a big hit on Friday as the demand for guns continues to cool off since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have news for all of you Outsiders and gun lovers out there. Smith & Wesson has been a leader in the firearms industry since 1852, that’s nothing new. What is new, however, is that their stock is slumping — it fell more than 12 percent on Friday. That capped a weekly loss of 8 percent.
STOCKS
Outsider.com

U.S. Labor Secretary Says Domestic Drilling Isn’t Being Considered Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Domestic drilling for oil is not an option right now, according to U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The defiant statement comes as legislators and constituents from both sides of the aisle begin demanding energy reform. The Democrats want to stop receiving Russian oil, which would lead to a wild spike in domestic prices and would necessitate some sort of corrective action; while Republicans want to increase drilling in order to increase domestic supply. In other words, a refusal to adjust local output will come with political consequences, soon.
U.S. POLITICS
Outsider.com

Food Manufacturing Employment Numbers Make February Increases

The manufacturing jobs market is heating back up again in February after seeing some slight growth in both December and January. More specifically, it’s the food manufacturing employment numbers that have seen a dramatic increase. What You Need To Know. Employment at food manufacturing facilities increased by 7,200 to...
AGRICULTURE
Outsider.com

Russia Is Losing Upper Hand Over NASA, According to Experts

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already served to isolate the massive country from its partners across the globe, with companies such as Exxon Mobile, BP, Shell, Apple, and numerous others severing their ties. Now, though, Putin’s refusal to halt Russian forces has affected the country’s position in the space industry, officially seeing Russia lose its upper hand over NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

Americans With Higher Job Satisfaction More Likely to Trust in Government, New Study Finds

Are you someone who likes what you do for a living? If so, then researchers think you are also someone who is more likely to trust the government. A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health discovered the strong correlation between job satisfaction and trust in government while examining the attitudes of the most satisfied people. Researchers were initially examining attitudes during a crisis but discovered the pertinent data outside of their parameters.
JOBS
Outsider.com

New York Brewery Launches Beer to Benefit Old Glory Restoration

One New York brewery has decided to create a new beer called the Old Glory American lager that will help bring back to life an important piece of history – a World War II bomber. Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery proudly began brewing Old Glory in December 2021 and has now officially launched the line. Part of the proceeds from the new beer will now go to restoring the plane.
DRINKS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

418K+
Followers
44K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy