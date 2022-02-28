ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Ukrainian protesters in Dublin turn focus to Chinese Embassy

By Dominic McGrath
 2 days ago

A small crowd of Ukrainians gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in Dublin on Monday, calling on the global superpower to wield its influence against Russia .

Demonstrators, who have taken to the streets of the Irish capital in the days since since Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, called on China to choose “the side of good”.

The Chinese embassy, on the Ailesbury Road in leafy south Dublin, is only a short walk from the Russian Embassy residence, the scene of a large demonstration on Sunday.

In recent years, China has grown increasingly close to Moscow.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Beijing earlier this month, and China has refused to either condemn or endorse Russia’s actions, despite its insistence on upholding national sovereignty above all.

Gardai were on patrol outside the embassy as the protest took place.

Vlad Dziuba, who is from Ukraine, has been working in Ireland for two years.

“We decided to go to Chinese Embassy, because right now China doesn’t really have any statement about Russia – neither support, neither deny. And Russia is really looking to China to support its trade,” he said.

He said that as the western world imposed punitive sanctions on Russia, it was important to get China on side.

“If China won’t help, this work might not bring results,” he said.

“We are staying here to push China to have some statement against Russia and show their support for Ukraine and, ironically, democracy.”

Sergey Koloskov, who attended the protest, is from Donetsk, one of the two breakaway “republics” recognised by Russia.

He carried a sign made by his 12-year-old daughter.

“I am the example of a Russia-speaking Ukrainian citizen, which Putin is allegedly protecting,” he said.

“My own family is relatively fine.

“But when I hear stories of my friends, they are not fine.

“Many of them are in big trouble.”

He said that his daughter is becoming aware of what is going on in her parents’ country.

“She hears her mum talking to university friend, who is stuck in an apartment right in the middle of the worst fighting in Kyiv. Like a World War Two tank battle.”

“It has been very stressful, so far.”

Meanwhile, dozens of people gathered outside the Russian Embassy in south Dublin on Monday.

It is the latest protest to take place outside the embassy against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

One group of protesters, which was led by People Before Profit, held posters and placards calling on Mr Putin to end his war – while others called for the end of Nato.

A separate group of demonstrators, which included Ukrainians and Irish protesters, were dressed in yellow and blue and waved the Ukrainian flag.

Around a dozen gardai were also present at the protest, the fourth to take place in recent days.

A Russian double-eagle crest beside the gate of the embassy, which was defaced with red paint, had been removed from the wall.

In its place was red hand prints and red paint doused across the entrance wall.

Nearby, around 50 supporters of Ukraine held a candlelight vigil outside the Ukrainian Embassy.

The group were surrounded by candles placed outside the gates of the embassy, with people leaving messages and cards of sympathy.

Among the group were Independent senator Gerard Craughwell, Labour TD Ivana Bacik, Sinn Fein TD Chris Andrews and the Polish Ambassador to Ireland, Anna Sochanska, who was draped in a Polish flag.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko also joined the vigil and thanked those who have supported her country.

Fighting back tears, Ms Gerasko said she watched scenes of homes and properties destroyed by Russian missiles.

“People are spending every night in basements, in subway stations,” she added.

“I called my parents and they are in a basement. I pray for all Ukrainians. We are a strong nation and I believe in our future and that our country will survive and our people will survive.”

She thanked the support of Irish people and called on the public to write to their local TDs and appeal for further sanctions to be implemented against Russia.

She also appealed for people to donate medicine, and to donated supplies, including clothes, to charities.

Ivana Bacik
Xi Jinping
Vladimir Putin
#South China#Protest#Dublin#Ukraine#Ukrainians#Irish#Russian#Chinese Embassy
