ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Walk of Fame Star For Actor Benedict Cumberbatch To Be Unveiled Today

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERA51_0eRND97u00
Photo: Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled today honoring Benedict Cumberbatch for a career that has brought him an Emmy and two best actor Oscar nominations.

J.J. Abrams and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige are set to join Cumberbatch in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6918 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Line Store. The ceremony will be streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, www.walkoffame.com.

Abrams directed Cumberbatch in the 2013 film, ``Star Trek Into Darkness.'' Cumberbatch has portrayed Doctor Strange in six Marvel films including ``Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,'' set to be released May 6.

The star is the 2,714th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Cumberbatch received his second best actor Oscar nomination Feb. 8 for his portrayal of charismatic rancher Phil Burbank in the haunting Western psychological drama ``The Power of the Dog.''

Cumberbatch's first Oscar nomination came in 2015 for his portrayal of British World War II codebreaker Alan Turing in ``The Imitation Game.'' The Oscar was won by Eddie Redmayne for his role as physicist Stephen Hawking in ``The Theory of Everything.''

Cumberbatch won an outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie Emmy in 2014 for his portrayal of the title character in the third-season episode of the BBC mystery crime drama ``Sherlock,'' ``His Last Vow,'' shown in the United States as an element of the PBS anthology series ``Masterpiece.''

Cumberbatch also received nominations in the category for the role in 2012, 2016 and 2017.

Cumberbatch received his second outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie Emmy nomination in 2013 for his work in HBO's period drama ``Parade's End'' about three Britons drawn into fraught and ultimately tragic relations in the years before World War I.

Cumberbatch's most recent acting Emmy nomination came in 2018, also for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie, for his title role as a wealthy Englishman attempting to overcome his addictions and demons rooted in abuse by his cruel father and negligent mother in the Showtime miniseries ``Patrick Melrose.''

Cumberbatch also received a producing nomination for ``Patrick Melrose's'' nomination for outstanding limited series.

In addition to ``The Power of the Dog'' and ``The Imitation Game,'' Cumberbatch has appeared in four other films that received best picture Oscar nominations -- ``1917,'' ``12 Years a Slave,'' ``War Horse'' and ``Atonement.''

Cumberbatch's other film credits include ``August: Osage County,'' ``Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,'' ``The Other Boleyn Girl,'' ``Black Mass'' and all three films in ``The Hobbit' series.

Cumberbatch also supplied voices for the animated films ``The Grinch,'' ``Penguins of Madagascar'' and ``Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.''

Cumberbatch's other television credits include  the title role in the BBC made-for-television movie ``Hawking,'' ``Brexit: The Uncivil War,'' ``The Hollow Crown'' and ``Small Island.''

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Flowers placed on Walk of Fame star of Alan Ladd Jr.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Memorial flowers were placed Thursday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of legendary film producer and studio head Alan Ladd Jr. — who won an Oscar for Mel Gibson's "Braveheart" but is revered by sci-fi buffs for bringing "Star Wars" to the big screen.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Alan Turing
Person
Stephen Hawking
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walk Of Fame Star#Actor#Cns#The Line Store#The Walk Of Fame#Pbs#Hbo#Britons
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
MOVIES
The Independent

Mira Sorvino says her early career is ‘tainted’ by Woody Allen: ‘I should have denounced him’

Mira Sorvino has admitted that she feels her early career is “tainted” due to her work with director Woody Allen. The actor starred in Allen’s 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite, a performance for which she won an Oscar and Golden Globe.Despite feeling proud of her performance, Sorvino said she “should have denounced” Allen over the allegations that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. “I have no doubt in my mind that she’s telling the truth,” Sorvino told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, disclosing that she has since become friends with Farrow. “I should have denounced him... I didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Bold Style for First Public Appearance Since Being Declared Single

Just a day after officially being declared legally single in court, the reality star stepped out in bold style for her first public appearance since the personal milestone. The mom of four turned heads in a moto-inspired Balenciaga jacket -- she's a face of the brand -- paired with leather leggings, heels, sunglasses and a mini Balenciaga crocodile-embossed purse to attend the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in Los Angeles on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy