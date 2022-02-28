Popular Restaurant Chain Opens New Location In Fairfield County

A steak from LongHorn Steakhouse Photo Credit: By Bonnachoven / Wikimedia Commons

A popular steakhouse chain has opened a new location in Fairfield County.

LongHorn Steakhouse has just opened a location at the Danbury Mall.

The chain is known for its grilled steaks, which are seasoned with a signature spice blend. The LongHorn Steakhouses also offer a variety of burgers, salads, and seafood dishes.

Online reviewers have praised the new restaurant's menu.

"I am not usually a huge fan of franchises but let me tell you that this was one of the tastiest steaks I have ever had in my life!" Alexandra A., of Stamford, said in a Yelp review. "Our waitress Madelyn was very sweet and helpful! Appetizers were delicious! I hope they will never change! Welcome to the neighborhood of Danbury!!!"

The eatery is located at 7 Backus Ave. in Danbury.

It's open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

