Burke County Public Schools announced graduation dates for its six high schools as well as North Liberty School last week. Attendance at this year’s graduation ceremonies will not be limited due to COVID-19 as they were in 2021, according to Jonelle Sigmon, marketing/communications specialist for BCPS. Additionally, she said that there will be no additional COVID-related measures taken at this year’s ceremonies above what county and school board policies at the time dictate.

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO