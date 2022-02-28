ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Factors Linked to Recurrence of Polyps After Endoscopic Sinus Surgery

Cover picture for the articleImmunoglobulin G is among clinical features linked to recurrence of polyps following endoscopic sinus surgery for chronic rhinosinusitis. Immunoglobulin G (IgG) is among multiple outcome measures and clinical features linked to recurrence of polyps following endoscopic sinus surgery (ESS) in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), according to a...

NBC4 Columbus

A new link between cataract surgery and dementia.

Sponsored content by Columbus Laser and Cataract Center. Nearly 50 million people worldwide suffer the affects of dementia, for which there no effective treatment. So reducing the risk or delaying its onset is increasingly important. Dr. Aaron Weber explains the link between cataract surgery and dementia alongside a method that may reduce the diseases onset.
COLUMBUS, OH
womenworking.com

Gallbladder Cancer: Signs and Risk Factors to Know

Gallbladder cancer is defined as an abnormal cell growth in the gallbladder. Almost all cases of gallbladder cancer are adenocarcinoma, which is cancer that starts in gland-like cells that line the body. The gallbladder is a small, pear-shaped organ on the right side of your abdomen, resting just below your...
CANCER
Sun-Journal

Asthmatic’s nasal polyps persist despite surgery

Dear Dr. Roach: I have suffered from asthma and nasal polyps for more than 20 years. The asthma is controlled, and I mention it only because it might have some connection with my polyps. The polyps get so bad that both sides of my nose are blocked, and I have to breathe through my mouth. It is miserable. I have had three surgeries to remove polyps over the past 20 or so years, which involves a trip to the hospital and anesthesia. They always grow back. My current ENT now removes them in an office procedure. While not fun, it gets the job done, and it is preferable to not being able to breathe through my nose. Unfortunately, they grow back within a year.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clinical outcomes by atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease risk score and blood pressure level in high risk individuals with type 2 diabetes

Clinical practice guidelines for patients with diabetes recommend using blood pressure (BP) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk to guide antihypertensive treatment. While this approach directs treatment to patients who should receive a large ASCVD risk reduction, its effect on other outcomes is uncertain. The aim of this study was to assess the contributions of systolic blood pressure level (SBP) and predicted 10-year ASCVD risk using Pooled Cohort risk equations to the prediction of major macrovascular disease, death and major microvascular disease in patients with diabetes. Data came from 7426 individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D) without macrovascular disease at baseline in the Action in Diabetes and Vascular Disease: Preterax and Diamicron Modified Release Controlled Evaluation (ADVANCE) trial. The risk for major macrovascular events and death increased progressively across ASCVD risk categories. Compared to participants with 10-year predicted ASCVD risk <20% and SBP <130"‰mmHg, the hazard ratios (HRs) (95% confidence intervals (CIs)) associated with SBP â‰¥150"‰mmHg and 10-year predicted ASCVD risk <20%, 20"“34% and â‰¥35% were 1.01 (0.58, 1.77), 1.90 (1.28, 2.84) and 2.82 (1.98, 4.01) for major macrovascular disease, respectively, and 0.83 (0.42, 1.62), 1.79 (1.13, 2.82) and 3.29 (2.22, 4.88) for death, respectively. The risk for major microvascular disease increased with BP regardless of ASCVD risk; HRs for SBP â‰¥150"‰mmHg and 10-year predicted ASCVD risk <20%, 20"“34% and â‰¥35% vs. ASCVD risk <20% and SBP <130"‰mmHg were 1.52 (1.08,2.13), 1.47 (1.10, 1.96) and 1.23 (0.94, 1.60), respectively. ASCVD risk in addition to SBP improved the estimation of major macrovascular events and death but not major microvascular events among individuals with T2D.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UV Cavalier Daily

Blood pressure medication potentially linked to kidney damage, U.Va. researchers find

New research out of School of Medicine suggests that long-term use of certain blood pressure medications may cause kidney damage. The research suggests blood pressure medications — known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors designed to lower blood pressure by relaxing veins and arteries — are associated with hardened kidney vessels. Blood vessels provide oxygen to the kidney, so vessel hardening restricts full kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

10 Symptoms of Heart Failure That Can Be Easy to Miss

It’s hard to fathom that heart failure could potentially happen to you or someone you love, but the serious condition is more common than you might realize: About 6.2 million Americans have heart failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s why it’s so important...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Trick for Old Drug: Protecting Against COVID-19 Lung Damage and Blood Clots

An FDA-approved drug that has been in clinical use for more than 70 years may protect against lung injury and the risk of blood clots in severe COVID-19 and other disorders that cause immune-mediated damage to the lungs, according to a preclinical study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.
CANCER
New York Post

Cancer patients ‘cured’ after doctors turbocharge blood’s immune cells

Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Bilateral oophorectomy could increase a woman's risk for dementia

Despite the advantage of an oophorectomy reducing the threat of ovarian cancer, it is not without risk. Removing the ovaries causes premature menopause and hormone disruption that can lead to heart disease, osteoporosis, depression, and other problems. A new study adds to the literature and shows an increased risk of dementia with oophorectomy. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Stuffed Up Nose?

Nasal congestion, or a stuffed up nose, occurs when your nasal tissues are inflamed from infections, allergies, or other irritants. This can cause excessive secretions from the sinuses that block your nasal passages. Learn about common causes of nasal congestion and how you can treat it at home. Infections: Viral...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Major Cause of COPD?

Exposure to things that irritate the airways for the long term is the most common cause of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Due to COPD, the airways become inflamed, damaged, and narrowed. The main cause is cigarette smoking although the condition can sometimes affect people who have never smoked. About 85 to 90 percent of all COPD cases are caused by smoking.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Itchy Legs: Causes and Treatment

If you notice that your legs are more itchy than normal, it's likely not a cause for concern. Itchy legs are commonly caused by dry skin, but this feeling can also be indicative of more serious conditions. It's important to avoid scratching your itchy legs, as this may cause further...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

How Kidney Failure Is Diagnosed

Kidney failure, or end-stage renal disease, means the kidneys aren't functioning enough for you to survive without treatment like a transplant or dialysis. If you’ve been living with chronic kidney disease, your healthcare provider has likely been monitoring your kidney function and your health. Acute renal failure is sudden kidney failure that happens within several hours to days.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

