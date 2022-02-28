ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tributes to Nick Tesco, punk icon and Music Week journalist: 'A genuinely great human being'

By MusicWeek Staff
Music Week
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTributes have been paid to Nick Tesco, former frontman of The Members and a Music Week journalist during the ’90s and ’00s. The death of Nick Tesco (real name Nick Lightowlers) aged 66 on February 26 was confirmed on his Facebook page. “Mr Tesco has left the building,” said a statement....

