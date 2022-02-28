Tributes to Nick Tesco, punk icon and Music Week journalist: 'A genuinely great human being'

A LEGO Legacy (LEGO-cy?) for the musicians behind TRON: Legacy!. Exactly a year ago, French electronic duo Daft Punk released a cryptic video titled ‘Epilogue’ on their YouTube. The video, without any words, announced that the musicians were splitting up after nearly 3 decades of redefining the electronic disco/funk genre. To pay tribute to them, LEGO builder Eliot O’Brien built out their iconic helmets out of LEGO. The design, which has nearly 4 and a half thousand votes on the LEGO Ideas dashboard, perfectly recreates the helmets’ full-face robot-inspired design. Modeled out of silver and golden bricks respectively, these small-scale ornaments perform an incredible hat-tip (or helmet-tip) to Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, better known by their official moniker, Daft Punk!
