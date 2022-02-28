ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Building a more competitive, inclusive, and sustainable North American economy

By Mary Ng
Brookings Institution
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn R. Allen, Paul Desmarais Jr, and Pablo Gonzalez. In January 2021, Brookings launched the USMCA initiative. Created as a multiyear project, the USMCA initiative focuses on key developments, identifying how the 2018 trade agreement could create a more competitive, inclusive, and sustainable North American economy. Following USMCA-related issues, such as...

Washington Post

Biden struggles to improve Americans’ views of the economy

President Biden flew to snow-covered Wisconsin this week to highlight the jobs to be created by his infrastructure law. He heralded a new government rule promoting American manufacturing. He touted the economy in his State of the Union address. He even highlighted a $50 million corporate investment in California and Texas by Siemens USA, part of a technology company that’s worth over $100 billion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Mary Ng
Mary Ng
Person
Jerry Dias
#World Trade Organization#Free Trade Agreement#North American#Usmca
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

