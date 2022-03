The highlight of his career, he says unequivocally, was during his time at Instacart when he launched the ability for Americans that are on food stamps, or take part in the nation’s EBT SNAP program, to be able to pay for groceries with those food stamps. At the time, Lavian served as Instacart’s head of product for payments and was instrumental in building the company’s core payments infrastructure. Besides his work in making it possible for Instacart users to pay for their groceries with food stamps, he also helped build the infrastructure for Instacart to be able to accept payments via PayPal, Instacart gift cards, prepaid cards and a co-branded credit card with Chase that is slated to be released later this year.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO