162-game MLB season, Opening Day in jeopardy

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller were leading the players’ bargaining team Monday for the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball’s deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.

The sides agreed to arrive at Roger Dean Stadium at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than usual. It was the eighth straight day of talks at the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

The lockout was in its 89th day. MLB has not fixed an exact time to the deadline, which leads to the possibility of bargaining sessions stretching into the wee hours if both sides see a deal within reach.

Sides were still far apart, but pressure is increasing. Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.

Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of training are needed before the season starts. The union has not said whether it agrees, and baseball has shortened spring training to as few as three weeks in the past.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, started Dec. 2. Spring training games were to have begun Saturday and already have been canceled through March 7.

Players and owners did not meet directly Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem phoned union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer on Sunday morning and asked for a 1-on-1 session in place of the scheduled larger group gathering.

That started a series of four short meetings characterized as an exchange of ideas that gave the union and MLB a better idea of the tradeoffs it would take to reach the endpoint of bargaining that began last spring and resulted in the sport’s first work stoppage since 1995.

Players and teams entered deadline day far apart on many key issues and unresolved on others. The most contentious proposals involve luxury tax thresholds and rates, the size of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, minimum salaries, salary arbitration eligibility and the union’s desire to change the club revenue-sharing formula.

In addition, MLB has tied the elimination of direct free-agent compensation to players agreeing to higher luxury tax rates and still wants to expand the playoffs to 14 teams rather than the union’s preference for 12. MLB also has kept its proposal for an international amateur draft on the table.

Not since Aug 30, 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20 p.m., but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45 a.m.

Bargaining has not had that type of frequency this year, but it has gained momentum since talks shifted from New York to Florida last week.

MLB is offering to raise the luxury tax threshold from $210 million last season to $214 million this year, increasing it to $220 million by 2026. Teams also want higher tax rates, which the union says would tend to act like a salary cap.

Players have asked for a $245 million threshold this year, rising to $273 million by the final season.

The union wants to expand arbitration to include the top 35% by service time of players with at least two seasons of major league service and less than three, up from the 22% cutoff in place since 2013.

The union proposed the pre-arbitration pool have $115 million distributed to 150 players, and management wants $20 million to be split among 30.

