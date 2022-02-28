Philadelphia Gunman Who Shot Woman In Custody: Authorities

Adolfo Serrano Meischke Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

Police in Philadelphia say they have arrested the gunman who shot at a 42-year-old woman on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Adolfo Serrano Meischke, 23, is accused of firing the weapon that grazed the victim on the 2300 block of N. 52nd St., just before 2 a.m., Philadelphia police announced on Monday, Feb. 28.

On Friday, Feb. 25, he was arrested on weapons and assault charges, they said.

The victim suffered a graze wound and was not hospitalized.

