Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Gunman Who Shot Woman In Custody: Authorities

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago
Adolfo Serrano Meischke Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

Police in Philadelphia say they have arrested the gunman who shot at a 42-year-old woman on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Adolfo Serrano Meischke, 23, is accused of firing the weapon that grazed the victim on the 2300 block of N. 52nd St., just before 2 a.m., Philadelphia police announced on Monday, Feb. 28.

On Friday, Feb. 25, he was arrested on weapons and assault charges, they said.

The victim suffered a graze wound and was not hospitalized.

Comments / 15

Jerome Strickland
5d ago

What race is he I see his photo ? My point is that if he was black it would be all kinds of racist remark .Every race commits crime not just the black race.

Public Safety
