Grey hair is actually hair that has no pigment and is the result of the melanocytes — the cells that produce pigment — becoming damaged or dyeing. Presence of grey hair is a moment of defining getting older. Earlier a grey strand would get visible in late 30s or early 40s. But, according to a new study that’s been made exclusively available to Life & Style, almost a third (32 per cent) of British women under the age of 30 have already started to go grey, and two-thirds of them blame it on stress. From society’s perspective, a woman with grey hair has reached the end of her reproductive life.

