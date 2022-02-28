Shirred Front Surplice One Piece Swimsuit

One Piece has dropped a notable clue about the mysterious Joy Boy with a major tease in the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! As the series continues through the climax of the final fights on Onigashima with the newest chapters of the manga, fans have been clued in on just how much more important the Wano Country island actually is to the history of the world overall. There have been some major talks from prominent characters in the series about Wano means for the rest of the world, and now the newest chapter has tied in yet another major legend into its events.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO