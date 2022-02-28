ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Rangers, Jonny Brodzinski agree to two-year extension

By Gavin Lee
 5 days ago
Jonny Brodzinski Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the trade deadline in a few weeks, the New York Rangers have locked up some of their forward depth. Jonny Brodzinski has agreed to terms on a new two-year contract extension, keeping him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this summer. The financial details of the contract were not immediately released.

Brodzinski, 28, has played just five games for the Rangers this season, but that doesn’t mean his value to the organization has been negligible. The veteran forward has been a star for the Hartford Wolf Pack, scoring 18 goals and 39 points in 36 games. Armed with a powerful shot and good offensive instincts, Brodzinski has always been an excellent offensive player at the minor-league level.

While that offense hasn’t really materialized at the NHL level, or even resulted in much NHL experience, he has 13 points in 67 games, most of which came in 2017-18 with the Los Angeles Kings. Having a top minor-league talent like that in the organization is still quite helpful; not only can he support the Rangers’ prospects as they come through the system, but he’s also a strong injury call-up whenever necessary.

Given the fact that he’s on a two-way deal this season, it seems likely that the new contract is of a similar variety. It will likely once again come with a hefty minor league guarantee though, one that makes sure Brodzinski is well compensated for his play with Hartford.

