ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

This Platform Wants to Disrupt the Payday Lending Industry

By Erica Sweeney
Next City
Next City
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 7 million U.S. households are unbanked, which means no one living in that household has a checking or savings account, according to an FDIC survey. Lacking a bank account can make qualifying for a home, small business or small-dollar loan difficult, leaving millions of Americans without access to...

nextcity.org

Comments / 0

Related
Sahan Journal

Anne Leland Clark: Payday loan debts have financially hobbled thousands of Minnesotans. Lawmakers and other elected officials must advocate for reform in lending practices, including interest rate caps.

Melissa left a difficult relationship and became a single mother. Things looked bright as she started on her own again–until financial surprises came her way. Her son’s Social Security survivor’s benefits were cut by more than $200 a month, and much-needed therapy visits for her children added another $200 in monthly expenses. She fell behind on all her bills, including rent, and late fees started to mount.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Petition drive aims to limit payday lending APR

(The Center Square) – The group Michiganders for Fair Lending contends payday loans are predatory. The coalition kicked off a petition drive, which aims to limit payday loan interest at a 36% annual percentage rate (APR). “Payday lenders target Michigan’s most vulnerable communities by offering quick cash that traps...
MICHIGAN STATE
Next City

Armed With More Resources, American Cities Seek to Create an Equitable Post-Pandemic Future

Community leaders talk with residents about the future of Summit Lake Park in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Tim Fitzwater) The rapid spread of multiple variants is a clear sign that COVID-19 has permanently shaped city life and is here to stay. Many cities across the U.S. are already adapting their urban plans to this new reality of living with the virus. Outdoor public spaces have re-emerged as critical urban amenities in our communities. A rapidly diversifying population is pressing city planners to create more inclusive community spaces. And commercial centers are working to attract remote workers back into urban environments.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payday Loans#Small Business Loans#Credit Score#Fdic#Americans#Cdfi#Naac Finance#Talino Venture Labs#Asenso Finance#Hud
Next City

Entrepreneurship Can Revitalize Neighborhoods in Need — by Scaling Deep

Research recently published by Harvard Business Review finds that entrepreneurship has the power to revitalize impoverished communities — if policymakers shift their focus away from venture capital-style, “scaling up” investing and instead design programs that help neighborhood businesses in “scaling deep.” My experience, working with small cities and towns across America, supports that finding and offers lessons for any community looking to build a resilient, home-grown economy.
SMALL BUSINESS
Next City

Q&A: How CDFIs Can Help Bridge the Interests of Communities and Investors

In 2006, CDFI Virginia Community Capital (VCC) was founded with $15 million in seed money from the state of Virginia to fund economic growth in underserved areas. In the years since, VCC has turned that investment into a $1.8 billion dollar impact in the state. This past fall, they’ve brought in Opportunity Finance Network alum Amir Kirkwood to lead their next chapter of growth.
ECONOMY
Next City

Housing in Brief: Remote Workers Driving Up Home Sale Prices?

Report: Out of Town Buyers in Key Cities Have Nearly 30% More for Home Purchases Than Locals. Buyers moving from out of town in 2021 said they had way more cash on hand to purchase homes than locals in 42 major U.S. cities, according to a report from the real estate listing site Redfin. The report looked at 49 cities and found growing discrepancies as a result of high-income owners who are telecommuting due to the pandemic and can easily relocate. The highest discrepancy was in Nashville, where transplants had on average $736,900 to spend compared to $573,400 for locals. The report is based on saved searches by Redfin users, who enter their budget ranges, making it a definitely unscientific look. But the findings do align with increasing home prices in some cities, including Nashville, where prices rose 22.6% between 2020 and 2021, again according to Redfin. According to News 4 Nashville, homes in the city are only on the market for an average of 10 days with an average selling price of $410,000.
HOMELESS
Next City

Will S.F. Mayor Spend $64M Slated for Affordable Housing?

Editor’s Note: In the Feb. 10 Backyard, we reported on what holds San Francisco renters back from embracing the affordable housing-connected Small Sites Program. Find that part of the story here. In addition to those challenges, SSP advocates say the mayor’s handling of the program, including the required formula for calculating rents, is also hindering success. Read on for the details.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Next City

Facing Trauma to Manage Money Better

When it comes to financial literacy, many programs teach about savings, loans, debt, mortgages or money management. One topic that doesn’t come up: trauma. That omission made less and less sense to Chantel Chapman, a former mortgage broker and financial literacy consultant, after she started researching addiction, behavioral science, trauma and mindfulness. “I started to notice in my own life that some of the sources of my trauma were deeply connected to the way I was interacting with money,” she says. “I had a bit of an awakening on these connections — my under-earning, my under-charging, my avoidance of finances. My overspending was coming purely from a place of wanting to stop pain and create pleasure.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

How Carparts.com Could Disrupt the Auto Parts Industry

Carparts.com's revenue has more than doubled in the last two years. The company could disrupt the industry further with a new do-it-for-me service. The stock looks well priced, trading a price-to-sales ratio of less than 1. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Blockchain: The game-changing technology that’s about to disrupt almost every industry

What’s do Decentraland’s stylish “live” DJ parties (which even the Omicron virus couldn’t stop), Beeple’s $69 million NFT artwork, and the cryptocurrency hype that’s going on across the globe? The answer is - blockchain, an emerging technology that promises to change the world by making finance - and other things - more decentralized. However, the big question is how blockchain will bring this drastic change, and is this technology really worth the attention it's getting?
TECHNOLOGY
Next City

Next City

Philadelphia, PA
825
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

 https://nextcity.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy