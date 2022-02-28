This Platform Wants to Disrupt the Payday Lending Industry

Report: Out of Town Buyers in Key Cities Have Nearly 30% More for Home Purchases Than Locals. Buyers moving from out of town in 2021 said they had way more cash on hand to purchase homes than locals in 42 major U.S. cities, according to a report from the real estate listing site Redfin. The report looked at 49 cities and found growing discrepancies as a result of high-income owners who are telecommuting due to the pandemic and can easily relocate. The highest discrepancy was in Nashville, where transplants had on average $736,900 to spend compared to $573,400 for locals. The report is based on saved searches by Redfin users, who enter their budget ranges, making it a definitely unscientific look. But the findings do align with increasing home prices in some cities, including Nashville, where prices rose 22.6% between 2020 and 2021, again according to Redfin. According to News 4 Nashville, homes in the city are only on the market for an average of 10 days with an average selling price of $410,000.

HOMELESS ・ 16 DAYS AGO