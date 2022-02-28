Ruby virtual receptionists expands hiring efforts to Texas

The Portland-based virtual receptionist company is expanding its remote workforce.

Ruby, a Portland-based virtual receptionist company, announced it is expanding its hiring efforts to Texas on February 24.

This comes after Ruby successfully built out a fully remote workforce in Arizona beginning in April 2021. According to Ruby, virtual receptionist roles have seen an increase in demand.

Ruby serves more than 14,000 businesses across the U.S., offering 24/7 services 365 days a year. Ruby employs more than 450 receptionists in Oregon, Washington, Missouri, Kansas and Arizona — and soon, Texas.

Kate Winkler is the CEO of Ruby.

"Ruby has embraced a flexible work model supporting in-office, hybrid where appropriate, and remote options," Winkley told the Tribune. "We like to target specific geographic regions to gain access to unique skills, types of roles, bilingual capabilities, and also broader access to more diverse populations."

Ruby intends to hire more than 100 more frontline employees in the next several months including a significant presence in Texas as well as increased bilingual hiring.

"Oregon continues to be a main focus for Ruby as we have always found quality candidates in the Oregon and Washington region," Winkler said. "Plus, Oregon provides additional flexibility to our employees who prefer to work in-office or in a hybrid fashion, and Portland is also our company headquarters."

While Ruby continues to maintain its Beaverton office, representatives told the Tribune Ruby signed over their Fox Tower space during the last week of February and is no longer occupying the downtown location, and has actively been looking for a sublease on the Pearl location since September 2020.

Joseph Gallivan contributed to this report.

