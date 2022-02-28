ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Ruby virtual receptionists expands hiring efforts to Texas

By Jules Rogers
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

The Portland-based virtual receptionist company is expanding its remote workforce.

Ruby, a Portland-based virtual receptionist company, announced it is expanding its hiring efforts to Texas on February 24.

This comes after Ruby successfully built out a fully remote workforce in Arizona beginning in April 2021. According to Ruby, virtual receptionist roles have seen an increase in demand.

Ruby serves more than 14,000 businesses across the U.S., offering 24/7 services 365 days a year. Ruby employs more than 450 receptionists in Oregon, Washington, Missouri, Kansas and Arizona — and soon, Texas.

Kate Winkler is the CEO of Ruby.

"Ruby has embraced a flexible work model supporting in-office, hybrid where appropriate, and remote options," Winkley told the Tribune. "We like to target specific geographic regions to gain access to unique skills, types of roles, bilingual capabilities, and also broader access to more diverse populations."

Ruby intends to hire more than 100 more frontline employees in the next several months including a significant presence in Texas as well as increased bilingual hiring.

"Oregon continues to be a main focus for Ruby as we have always found quality candidates in the Oregon and Washington region," Winkler said. "Plus, Oregon provides additional flexibility to our employees who prefer to work in-office or in a hybrid fashion, and Portland is also our company headquarters."

While Ruby continues to maintain its Beaverton office, representatives told the Tribune Ruby signed over their Fox Tower space during the last week of February and is no longer occupying the downtown location, and has actively been looking for a sublease on the Pearl location since September 2020.

Joseph Gallivan contributed to this report.

Gresham Outlook

Gresham-Barlow ends mask mandate

Face coverings will be optional for school district students starting March 12. Following the Oregon Health Authority, the Gresham Barlow School District will make masks optional on Saturday, March 12. The district sent out a message to the Gresham-Barlow community Friday, March 4. With hospitalizations and infection levels falling, Monday, Feb 28, Gov. Kate Brown said that Oregon would go along with California and Washington and lift the COVID-19 indoor mask requirements at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 11. On Wednesday, March 2, the Oregon Department of Education issued guidelines to schools for lifting the mask requirements if their...
GRESHAM, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Masks optional in all PPS schools as of March 14

Portland school district announces it will follow state's lead; contact tracing, quarantining also will end.Masks for staff and students at Portland Public Schools will be optional, starting Monday, March 14, the school district announced Friday. Oregon officials announced earlier this week that Oregon's indoor mask mandate would be removed sooner than initially planned. Masks will become optional in indoor settings, including schools, as of Saturday, March 12. Schools across Oregon were given decision-making authority to decide whether to continue to require staff and students to wear masks on campus. "From the beginning of this global pandemic, we've been guided by...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon Legislature clears bill for fuel tank safety

Most of state's liquid fuels are stored in 6-mile stretch of Willamette River in Northwest Portland.The Oregon Legislature has approved a bill to spur safety planning if a major earthquake results in a massive spillage from Oregon's storage of fuels stored along a 6-mile stretch of the Willamette River in Northwest Portland. Senate Bill 1567 goes to Gov. Kate Brown after a House vote of 50-7 on Friday, March 4. The Senate cleared the bill earlier in the week, 23-2. The bill would require owners to assess how vulnerable the storage tanks would be to a major earthquake off the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon lawmakers OK bill for heat wave relief

Plan eases restrictions on tenants, provides state money for heat pumps, portable cooling devices. Oregon lawmakers have passed a measure to ensure that future extreme heat waves, such as the one last summer that accounted for more than 100 deaths, will not have similar results. Senate Bill 1536, which got...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: George Shima becomes first Japanese American millionaire

Local Japanese potato king's plans to raise potatoes in Central Oregon met with a prejudice against potential Japanese labor. George Shima was a Japanese American businessman in California who became nicknamed "The Potato King" because he produced about 85% of the state's potato crop. He was born Ushijima Kinji in Japan in 1864. He changed his name to George Shima when he came to the United States to live in California. He did various jobs and eventually provided Japanese farm workers to white farmers. By the 1890s, he began leasing inexpensive swamp land. He reclaimed the land and began growing potatoes. Using new management techniques and the latest agriculture technology, he began to corner the market on potatoes. His brand of potatoes was known as "Shima Fancy," and his operation was valued at $18 million by 1913.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon Governor: 'We have to move quickly' on jobs plan, housing

Brown and leaders weigh in after 2022 legislative session ends early, spends $1.5 billion more for programs. Now that Oregon lawmakers have approved an additional $1.5 billion for spending on priorities such as job training, housing and child care, Gov. Kate Brown says it's time for state agencies to get that money out to where it is needed now.
OREGON STATE
