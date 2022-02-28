News That Didn't Make the News: What eating habits do you prefer?

Did you ever have one of those days at work (or many) where you thought: I don’t feel like doing anything. I can’t get motivated. I’m just not in the mood. Even though you may have a mountain of work piled high, you just can’t seem to get moving. How can you break the cycle and start being productive again? Darcy Eikenberg, author of the book “Red Cape Rescue: Save Your Career Without Leaving Your Job”, joined us to share these tips to help you get restarted:

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO