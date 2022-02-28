ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

News That Didn't Make the News: What eating habits do you prefer?

wkrq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews That Didn’t Make the News: What eating...

www.wkrq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

What Happen to Your Body If You Start Eating 2-3 Boiled Eggs a Day

Eggs are incredibly rich in nutrients such as proteins, vitamins (A, B2, B6, B12, D, E) and minerals (zinc, thiamin, riboflavin folate, phosphorous, magnesium, selenium iron, and copper), and also essential omega-3 fatty acids. Besides, despite what a lot of people think, eggs are rather low in calories, which makes...
NUTRITION
Mashed

What Are Boiled Peanuts, And How Do You Eat Them?

To those unfamiliar with this iconic Southern treat, boiled peanuts can seem like a peculiar snack. Why are they boiled? Do you eat the shell? Is the flavor different from "raw" peanuts? But don't fret; we'll answer all of those questions for you and more. Boiled peanuts are a tried-and-true...
RECIPES
psychologytoday.com

Breaking Free of the Eating Habits That Hold You Hostage

Perhaps you’ve heard the term “detox” used to describe the first step in overcoming a substance use disorder. When you struggle with food and eating, your mind is awash in toxic thoughts—ways of thinking that keep you obsessed, hopeless, and feeling bad about yourself. There are so many media influences that promote detox products, when in fact, your body is already designed to rid itself of toxins without any help from you.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
KATU.com

What To Do When You Don't Feel Like Doing Anything

Did you ever have one of those days at work (or many) where you thought: I don’t feel like doing anything. I can’t get motivated. I’m just not in the mood. Even though you may have a mountain of work piled high, you just can’t seem to get moving. How can you break the cycle and start being productive again? Darcy Eikenberg, author of the book “Red Cape Rescue: Save Your Career Without Leaving Your Job”, joined us to share these tips to help you get restarted:
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Independent

NHS-approved ‘weight loss jab’ which suppresses appetite now available at Boots

A weight loss injection, which works by suppressing user’s appetites, is now available to buy at Boots without prescription.Saxenda is available across all Boots and Lloyds Pharmacy stores. Those interested will need to apply for a quick online consultation.The jab works by mimicking a hormone called GLP1, which is the hormone that is released after you eat to let you know you’re full.Saxenda mimics this hormone, curbing your appetite so you consume less calories. It is designed to be combined with a low-fat food plan and moderate activity.Experts have been quick to stress that it’s not a “miracle” weight loss...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy