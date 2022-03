The New England Patriots 2021 season was mostly a success. They won 10 games and got back into the playoffs. Much of that had to do with the defense and in particular, the play of cornerback J.C. Jackson. Jackson is slated to become an unrestricted free agent. There were talks the Patriots might place the franchise tag on him to keep him in New England. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots are not expected to place the franchise tag on Jackson.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO