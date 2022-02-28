Most Schnucks locations drop mask requirement

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Most Schnucks grocery stores in the greater St. Louis area will end their face mask requirements on Monday, following updated guidelines from the CDC.

But more than a dozen locations in the City of St. Louis, Illinois and Indiana will still have a mask requirement, according to a press release sent on Monday morning.

“Customers, teammates, and vendors who are not under a government mask mandate and not in a county identified as high risk according to the current CDC Community Level assessment tool will no longer be required to wear masks,” explained Mason Keller, Schnucks Vice President of Asset Protection. “We welcome anyone to continue to wear a mask based on their personal comfort level and we will continue to offer complimentary masks at all of our locations.”

Schnucks says it will comply with the mask mandate in St. Louis city that is still in place. So all workers and customers at these locations will be required to wear a mask:

● Arsenal (5055 Arsenal Street)

● City Plaza (3431 Union Blvd.)

● Downtown (315 N. 9th Street)

● Gravois (7450 Hampton Avenue)

● Hampton Village (60 Hampton Village Plaza)

● Lindell (4171 Lindell Blvd.)

● Loughborough (1020 Loughborough Avenue)

● South City (3430 South Grand Avenue)

There are also a number of Schnucks locations in a “high” risk level as identified by the CDC. These stores will also still have a mask requirement for the time being:

● Carbondale (915 West Main Street, Carbondale, IL)

● Darmstadt (600 East Boonville-New Harmony Road, Evansville, IN)

● Evansville North (3700 First Avenue, Evansville, IN)

● Evansville West (4500 West Lloyd Expressway, Evansville, IN)

● Green River (3501 N. Green River Road, Evansville, IN)

● Lawndale (5000 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN)

● Newburgh (8301 Bell Oaks Drive, Newburgh, IN)

All other locations not mentioned above will no longer have a mask mandate.

