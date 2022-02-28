ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intestinal microbiota signatures of clinical response and immune-related adverse events in melanoma patients treated with anti-PD-1

By John A. McCulloch
Cover picture for the articleAmple evidence indicates that the gut microbiome is a tumor-extrinsic factor associated with antitumor response to anti-programmed cell death protein-1 (PD-1) therapy, but inconsistencies exist between published microbial signatures associated with clinical outcomes. To resolve this, we evaluated a new melanoma cohort, along with four published datasets. Time-to-event analysis showed that...

Nature.com

A reference set of clinically relevant adverse drug-drug interactions

The accurate and timely detection of adverse drug-drug interactions (DDIs) during the postmarketing phase is an important yet complex task with potentially major clinical implications. The development of data mining methodologies that scan healthcare databases for drug safety signals requires appropriate reference sets for performance evaluation. Methodologies for establishing DDI reference sets are limited in the literature, while there is no publicly available resource simultaneously focusing on clinical relevance of DDIs and individual behaviour of interacting drugs. By automatically extracting and aggregating information from multiple clinical resources, we provide a scalable approach for generating a reference set for DDIs that could support research in postmarketing safety surveillance. CRESCENDDI contains 10,286 positive and 4,544 negative controls, covering 454 drugs and 179 adverse events mapped to RxNorm and MedDRA concepts, respectively. It also includes single drug information for the included drugs (i.e., adverse drug reactions, indications, and negative drug-event associations). We demonstrate usability of the resource by scanning a spontaneous reporting system database for signals of DDIs using traditional signal detection algorithms.
FDA
Nature.com

A decade of checkpoint blockade immunotherapy in melanoma: understanding the molecular basis for immune sensitivity and resistance

Ten years since the immune checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab was approved for advanced melanoma, it is time to reflect on the lessons learned regarding modulation of the immune system to treat cancer and on novel approaches to further extend the efficacy of current and emerging immunotherapies. Here, we review the studies that led to our current understanding of the melanoma immune microenvironment in humans and the mechanistic work supporting these observations. We discuss how this information is guiding more precise analyses of the mechanisms of action of immune checkpoint blockade and novel immunotherapeutic approaches. Lastly, we review emerging evidence supporting the negative impact of melanoma metabolic adaptation on anti-tumor immunity and discuss how to counteract such mechanisms for more successful use of immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Comprehensive geriatric assessment as a useful tool in predicting adverse events in elderly patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

We conducted a multicenter prospective study on whether a comprehensive geriatric assessment (CGA) can predict the adverse events (AEs) of chemotherapy in elderly patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Patients aged"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years with newly diagnosed DLBCL underwent a pretreatment baseline CGA consisting of six assessment tools: activities of daily living (ADL), instrumental ADL (IADL), mood, nutritional status, comorbidities, and cognitive function. An attending physician chose each patient's treatment but was blind to CGA results. Patients were grouped as "dependent" or "independent" according to the CGA. The primary endpoint was to evaluate the association between chemotherapy-induced grade 3"“4 toxicity and CGA. Of 86 patients, 78 completed the designated CGA. The median age was 79Â years (65"“89). Seventy-two patients were treated with a cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisolone (CHOP-like) regimen, and six were treated with low-toxicity regimens. Forty-one patients were classified as dependent and 37 as independent. In multivariate analysis, an impairment of IADL was independently associated with grade 3"“4 leukopenia (odds ratio [OR] 0.63; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.43"“0.92, p"‰="‰0.017) and anemia (OR 0.67; 95% CI 0.50"“0.90, p"‰="‰0.008). The presence of a comorbidity was also associated with grade 3"“4 non-hematological toxicity (OR 2.17; 95% CI 1.37"“3.43, p"‰="‰0.001). The 4-year survival rate tended to be longer in the independent (72.7%) compared to dependent (56.9%) group. Overall, a CGA may be a useful tool for predicting serious AEs associated with chemotherapy in elderly patients with DLBCL.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

RFC2: a prognosis biomarker correlated with the immune signature in diffuse lower-grade gliomas

Diffuse lower-grade gliomas (LGG) represent the highly heterogeneous and infiltrative neoplasms in the central nervous system (CNS). Replication factor C 2 (RFC2) is a subunit of the RFC complex that modulates DNA replication and repair. However, the prognosis value of RFC2 and its association with the immune signature of tumor microenvironment (TME) in LGG remains unknown. Based on Oncomine, TCGA, GTEx, TIMER, GEPIA, and HPA databases, we evaluated RFC2 expression levels and its clinical prognostic value in LGG and other cancers. Then we analyzed the correlations between RFC2 expression and tumor mutation burden (TMB), tumor microsatellite instability (MSI), and mismatch repair (MMR) genes across cancers. And CIBERSORT and ESTIMATE algorithms were conducted to estimate the association of RFC2 with immune cell infiltration of LGG. Additionally, we performed the functional enrichment analyses of RFC2 in LGG. Then functional experiments were employed to further validate the oncogenic role of RFC2 in LGG. Our results showed that RFC2 was widely highly expressed in most types of cancer. And its expression was closely related to the clinicopathological features and prognosis in LGG and other cancer types. RFC2 levels were also correlated with TMB and MSI across various cancers. Furthermore, RFC2 was positively associated with the infiltration levels of immune cells and immune checkpoint genes in LGG. Additionally, in vitro experiments revealed that RFC2 played an oncogenic role in LGG progression. In conclusion, our findings revealed that RFC2 could serve as a reliable biomarker to predict the prognosis and immune signature for LGG.
CANCER
#Clinical Research#Melanoma#Microbiota#Res#Data Collection#Actinobacteria#Access
Nature.com

A distinct signaling pathway in parvalbumin-positive interneurons controls flexible memory updating

Creating stable memories is critical for survival, as a means to find scarce resources (e.g., food/water) and avoid dangerous situations. However, the dynamic nature of an environment also requires that memories be updated with new information in order to respond to changing reward and threat contingencies. Thus, optimal brain circuits require both stability and flexibility to efficiently create memories and to update them according to ongoing changes in the environment [1]. The vast majority of research on memory processes has focused on forming stable memories that drive behavior, while much less is known about how these memories are updated when new information is provided.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Safety and efficacy of transcranial direct current stimulation in upper extremity rehabilitation after tetraplegia: protocol of a multicenter randomized, clinical trial

A multisite, randomized, controlled, double-blinded phase I/II clinical trial. The purpose of this clinical trial is to evaluate the safety, feasibility and efficacy of pairing noninvasive transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) with rehabilitation to promote paretic upper extremity recovery and functional independence in persons living with chronic cervical spinal cord injury (SCI).
CLEVELAND, OH
Nature.com

Cancer proteogenomics: current impact and future prospects

Genomic analyses in cancer have been enormously impactful, leading to the identification of driver mutations and development of targeted therapies. But the functions of the vast majority of somatic mutations and copy number variants in tumours remain unknown, and the causes of resistance to targeted therapies and methods to overcome them are poorly defined. Recent improvements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics now enable direct examination of the consequences of genomic aberrations, providing deep and quantitative characterization of tumour tissues. Integration of proteins and their post-translational modifications with genomic, epigenomic and transcriptomic data constitutes the new field of proteogenomics, and is already leading to new biological and diagnostic knowledge with the potential to improve our understanding of malignant transformation and therapeutic outcomes. In this Review we describe recent developments in proteogenomics and key findings from the proteogenomic analysis of a wide range of cancers. Considerations relevant to the selection and use of samples for proteogenomics and the current technologies used to generate, analyse and integrate proteomic with genomic data are described. Applications of proteogenomics in translational studies and immuno-oncology are rapidly emerging, and the prospect for their full integration into therapeutic trials and clinical care seems bright.
CANCER
Nature.com

Factors associated with neuropathic pain in Colombian patients with spinal cord injury of traumatic origin: case"“control study

To identify factors associated with neuropathic pain (NP) in patients with spinal cord injury of traumatic origin (TSCI). University Hospital of Valle, Cali, Colombia. Study participants were individuals with diagnosis of TSCI who visited a trauma referral center from January 1st, 2016, to December 31st, 2016. Information was retrospectively extracted from the Hospital's Spinal Cord Injury registry and patients' medical records. Cases were defined as patients with NP and controls were those without NP. The exposure of interest was intentional injuries. Individuals were matched by age and stratified into 11 groups of Â±3 years each.
HEALTH
charlottenews.net

Researchers discover new medicines for treating heart patients

Ohio [US], February 21 (ANI): A recent research by the University of Cincinnati discovered a unique class of medications that acted as blood thinners by inhibiting an enzyme in the genes of tick saliva. The study was published in 'Nature Communications'. The research focused on novel direct thrombin inhibitors (DTI)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index

Systemic inflammation is associated with survival outcomes in colon cancer. However, it is not well-known which systemic inflammatory marker is a powerful prognostic marker in patients with colon cancer. Methods. A total of 4535 colon cancer patients were included in this study. We developed a novel prognostic index using a...
CANCER
Nature.com

Bispecific antibodies in oncology

Bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) are a diverse family of antibodies or antibody constructs that recognize two epitopes or antigens. Most bsAbs are bispecific T-cell-engagers (BiTEs), designed to redirect and/or activate CD3-expressing cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) against a specific tumour target on malignant cells. Other bsAb classes include therapies that target immune checkpoints, oncogenic signalling pathways and cytokines. Bifunctional fusion proteins are a subset of bsAbs that are typically devoid of an Fc region.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Parent"“offspring conflict and its outcome under uni-and biparental care

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05877-6, published online 07 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Sandra Steiger was incorrectly indicated as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Jacqueline Sahm. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to Jacqueline.Sahm@uni-bayreuth.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial distribution of live gut microbiota and bile acid metabolism in various parts of human large intestine

Gut microbiomics is based on analysis of both live and dead cells in the stool. However, to understand the ecology of gut microbiota and their symbiotic relationships with hosts, spatial distribution of live bacteria must be examined. Here, we analyzed the live composition of luminal microbiota (LM) and mucosa-associated microbiota (MAM) in the ascending and descending colons and the rectums of 10 healthy adults and compared it with the total composition. The abundance of Lachnospiraceae in live LM decreased along the gut length and was significantly lower than that in total LM. Contrastingly, the abundance of Bacteroidaceae and Bifidobacteriaceae in live LM was higher than that in total LM, suggesting differences in death rate during gut migration. Live Enterobacteriaceae levels in MAM were significantly higher in rectum than in the ascending and descending colons and in LM. High-performance liquid chromatographic analysis of luminal bile acids revealed that 7Î±-dehydroxylation occurred towards the rectum. In live LM where a bile acid-inducible gene could be detected, 7Î±-dehydroxylation rates were higher than those in the group without the gene. Overall, we showed differences in live bacteria composition among three gut sites and between LM and MAM, highlighting the importance of understanding their spatial distribution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of low-level light therapy in patients with dry eye: a prospective, randomized, observer-masked trial

To evaluate the efficacy of low-level light therapy (LLLT) with near-infrared light-emitting diodes (LED-LLLT) for the treatment of dry eye. 40 patients were randomly assigned with a 1:1 allocation ratio to receive LED-LLLT (LLLT group, n"‰="‰20) or placebo treatment (placebo group, n"‰="‰20). Patients in the LLLT group received LLLT twice a week for 3Â weeks, for a total of 6 treatment sessions. The primary endpoint was the changes in the fluorescein corneal staining (FCS) score. The secondary endpoints were the changes in the ocular surface disease index (OSDI) score, lissamine green conjunctival staining (LGCS) scores, tear film break-up time (TBUT), Schirmer test, and the meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) index. These were evaluated before treatment and 4Â weeks after start of treatment. The mean difference of score change in primary endpoint revealed significant improvement in the LLLT group, compared to the placebo. Among secondary endpoints, LGCS, Schirmer's test, upper meibography scores showed significant improvements, while TBUT, lid debris, lid swelling, lid telangiectasia, meibomian gland secretion and expressibility scores had slight improvement without significant differences. No serious adverse events were observed. The use of LED-LLLT for the treatment of dry eye and MGD appears to be safe and beneficial.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Inflammation and immune dysfunction in Parkinson disease

Parkinson disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects peripheral organs as well as the central nervous system and involves a fundamental role of neuroinflammation in its pathophysiology. Neurohistological and neuroimaging studies support the presence of ongoing and end-stage neuroinflammatory processes in PD. Moreover, numerous studies of peripheral blood and cerebrospinal fluid from patients with PD suggest alterations in markers of inflammation and immune cell populations that could initiate or exacerbate neuroinflammation and perpetuate the neurodegenerative process. A number of disease genes and risk factors have been identified as modulators of immune function in PD and evidence is mounting for a role of viral or bacterial exposure, pesticides and alterations in gut microbiota in disease pathogenesis. This has led to the hypothesis that complex gene-by-environment interactions combine with an ageing immune system to create the 'perfect storm' that enables the development and progression of PD. We discuss the evidence for this hypothesis and opportunities to harness the emerging immunological knowledge from patients with PD to create better preclinical models with the long-term goal of enabling earlier identification of at-risk individuals to prevent, delay and more effectively treat the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Management of sleep-disordered breathing in three spinal cord injury rehabilitation centres around the world: a mixed-methods study

Mixed-methods observational study. To describe the sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) management models of three spinal cord injury (SCI) rehabilitation centres that are screening, diagnosing and treating uncomplicated SDB, and to determine their common elements. Setting. Three specialist SCI rehabilitation centres. Methods. Data collection at each site included direct observations and interviews...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Culturally competent care in the neonatal intensive care unit, strategies to address outcome disparities

In the past two years, we have witnessed social unrest, the unequal effects of a pandemic across our society, and a focus on how systems in the United States produce unequal outcomes along racial and cultural divides. With increased national awareness, there has also been a call for change in healthcare, specifically racial inequities in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) outcomes (1). While race may be a data point used to classify outcomes, it has no basis in biology, and merely identifying it does not make it simple to address. To address these inequities we need to look past the social construct of race and to the social aspects of our care in the NICU. Focusing on small and large changes that we can make as individuals, units, and as a specialty that can improve the care and outcomes of this at-risk patient population. This perspective focuses on culturally congruent care, trauma-informed care, and other approaches to reduce disparities in neonatal outcomes.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE

