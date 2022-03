Avelo Airlines today announced it will begin serving its first Tennessee destination — Nashville — with nonstop service to Southern Connecticut. When the service begins in May, Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights between the Music City and New Haven. Introductory one-way fares between Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) and Southern Connecticut’s most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) — starting at $49* are available at AveloAir.com.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO