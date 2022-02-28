ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kentucky's NCAA Tournament resume following the Arkansas loss

On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NET Top 25 – Feb. 28. The Cats are No. 2 in KenPom, No. 3 in ESPN’s BPI, and No. 5 in the Sagarin Ratings. We’ll find out their updated AP and Coaches Poll rankings at noon. NET changes for the 2021-22 season. This is the...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
E! News

Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22. As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death. A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of...
SOCCER
On3.com

WATCH: Florida honors Keyontae Johnson on Senior Day

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who suffered a medical emergency during a game in the 2020-21 season, entered the starting lineup on Senior Day with a standing ovation from the crowd. Although he is still unable to play basketball due to his diagnosis, the senior and former SEC Player of the Year favorite grabbed the opening tip before exiting the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Coach K apologizes to fans for disappointing loss at home

After a disappointing loss on their home court, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski apologized to the crowd before his ceremony began. While fans tried cheering for their coach and team and convince him that the loss was okay, Krzyzewski wanted to make sure everybody knew that Duke was better than they played on Saturday and that their season was not over yet and that they were still the best team in the ACC.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Championship#Gonzaga#Texas Tech Auburn#Purdue#Espn#Bpi#Sagarin#Ap#Coaches Poll#Tvi#Team Sheet#Vanderbilt#Dores#Quads 2 4#Ole Miss#Lsuyw
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Frank Martin blasts player, provides “injury update”

South Carolina forward Wildens Leveque started Saturday’s 82-71 loss against Auburn but played just two minutes overall before sitting the remainder of the game on the bench. After the final whistle, head coach Frank Martin was asked whether an injury kept the player out or a coach’s decision.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Updated On3 Consensus 5-star: No. 8, DL James Smith

Now that March has arrived, the recruiting world has officially turned its eyes toward the Class of 2023. With a bevy of notable quarterbacks, a geographic diversity among the nation’s top players and plenty of other notable storylines, the 2023 cycle is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. And, per usual, the players at the top of the class will be among the most highly-recruited in the nation. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 Consensus rankings features 20 players with a coveted five-star rating. Next up on the countdown is No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, Montgomery (Ala.) Carver defensive lineman James Smith.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. Alabama football 2022 scheduleApril 16 A-Day Game Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas Week 3, Sept. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Idaho Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 78,308,000 confirmed cases of the […]
IDAHO STATE
Miami Herald

Discussing Michigan Basketball’s NCAA Tournament Chances

Michigan basketball is currently 16-12 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten. Neither mark is overly impressive, but U-M is playing better down the stretch and piling up quad 1 wins. The Wolverines now have four with a chance to add two more to close out the regular season. ESPN...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

RECAP: Kentucky WBB shocks Tennessee 83-74 in SEC Tournament semifinals win

Despite the hopes of thousands of Tennessee fans in attendance, Kentucky Women Basketball’s Cinderella story isn’t over just yet. On Saturday night, the No. 7 seed Wildcats (18-11, 8-8) pulled off an 83-74 upset over the No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-8, 11-5) to advance to the SEC Tournament championship. The victory is Kentucky’s second shocking win in a row as the team defeated No. 6 LSU on Friday night.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
50K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy