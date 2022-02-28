Understanding Freelance Design Contract

A possible engineering of materials with diverse bio- and nano-applications relies on robust self-assembly of oligonucleotides. Bottom-up approach utilizing guanine-rich DNA oligonucleotides can lead to formation of G-wires, nanostructures consisting of continuous stacks of G-quartets. However, G-wire structure and self-assembly process remain poorly understood, although they are crucial for optimizing properties needed for specific applications. Herein, we use nuclear magnetic resonance to get insights at molecular level on how chosen short, guanine-rich oligonucleotides self-assemble into G-wires, whereas complementary methods are used for their characterization. Additionally, unravelling mechanistic details enable us to guide G-wire self-assembly in a controlled manner. MD simulations provide insight why loop residues with considerably different properties, i.e., hydrogen-bond affinity, stacking interactions, electronic effects and hydrophobicity extensively increase or decrease G-wire length. Our results provide fundamental understanding of G-wire self-assembly process useful for future design of nanomaterials with specific properties.
Comments / 0