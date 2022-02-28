ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Understanding Freelance Design Contract

A contract is a mutual agreement when two or more parties engage in any business activity. Freelance business activities also need a formal contract so that no fraudulent move is played by any individual signing the contract. The main purpose of a freelance design contract is to lay out...

Fast Company

40% of freelance designers turned down work last year. Here’s why

Design is critical to every business, but, as it turns out, designers won’t work for just any business. Because according to the freelance design platform 99designs, nearly half of all freelance designers turned down work last year. Why? It wasn’t due to money or project scope. It was that the designers disagreed with a client’s stance on a social topic they cared about.
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
ProPublica

Is TurboTax Free? What About Easy? Not for This Freelancer.

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. If you watch TV, you’ve likely been inundated with ads about tax prep services that promise to meet your...
Forbes

Understanding The Metaverse

Rens ter Weijde is CEO at KIMO. Last week, our company hosted a webinar to familiarize people with a new concept: the metaverse. It was a full house with 500 people in attendance, and the chat window was buzzing the entire time. Overall, 89% of the participants felt that the metaverse was a great opportunity, while 11% felt it was primarily a risk. That said, a shared definition of the metaverse proved elusive. The webinar revealed the excitement, confusion and fear that this concept conjures. Here’s an article to take a step back and focus on the basics.
Gillette News Record

City approves design contract for new pool

The Gillette City Council is moving forward with building a new City Pool, meaning for the next two summers the pool will be closed. At its regular meeting Tuesday, the City Council approved a contract with Interstate Engineering for design, bidding and construction management services associated with building a new City Pool at the same site.
Telegraph

Freelancers hit by 'unfair' taxman interest charges

The tax man has been accused of "stacking the deck in its favour" after it raised interest charges on owed taxes but not on refunds. Incomes for struggling freelancers will be further hit after HM Revenue & Customs upped the rate at which interest builds on tax debts, from 2.75pc to 3pc. This was after the Bank of England increased central rates from 0.25pc to 0.5pc earlier this month.
Nature.com

Understanding self-assembly at molecular level enables controlled design of DNA G-wires of different properties

A possible engineering of materials with diverse bio- and nano-applications relies on robust self-assembly of oligonucleotides. Bottom-up approach utilizing guanine-rich DNA oligonucleotides can lead to formation of G-wires, nanostructures consisting of continuous stacks of G-quartets. However, G-wire structure and self-assembly process remain poorly understood, although they are crucial for optimizing properties needed for specific applications. Herein, we use nuclear magnetic resonance to get insights at molecular level on how chosen short, guanine-rich oligonucleotides self-assemble into G-wires, whereas complementary methods are used for their characterization. Additionally, unravelling mechanistic details enable us to guide G-wire self-assembly in a controlled manner. MD simulations provide insight why loop residues with considerably different properties, i.e., hydrogen-bond affinity, stacking interactions, electronic effects and hydrophobicity extensively increase or decrease G-wire length. Our results provide fundamental understanding of G-wire self-assembly process useful for future design of nanomaterials with specific properties.
Sheridan Media

County Awards Design Contract for Sheriff/Coroner Project

During their Tuesday meeting, Sheridan County’s Commissioners voted to award the contract for architectural and engineering design for the project to renovate the sheriff’s office basement and the new county coroner building to Arete Design Group. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained that the county issued a Request...
The Times-Reporter

James Contini column: Changes for Aultcare

Recently, Aultcare announced that there would be some changes made to insurance ID cards due to the passage of the No Surprises Act by Congress. Since Aultcare provides insurance coverage to a number of area residents, I thought it would be appropriate to publish a copy of Aultcare’s letter to their Aultcare Members describing these changes. The following is that letter from Aulcare to its Members that was listed on Aultcare’s Linked In page..
Mahnoor Chaudhry

Opinion: Freelancing is not a Part-Time Job

When the word freelancing comes to mind, many people may think it’s magically easy work to get money. My opinion was also the same until I didn’t start working on the freelancing platforms officially. People may think it’s easy and require no effort. But it is not. Freelancing even requires more time than physical jobs that you do in the workplace. Freelancing is not a part-time job, it requires 24/7 duty and more skills.
Suraj KR Prakash

Tips on Starting a Freelance Career in 2022

Tips on Starting a Freelance Career in 2022Dhandho Karo. Contrary to popular belief, creative fields are no longer the only areas where freelancing is popular. Today, accountants, trainers, IT specialists, etc. can earn a living as self-employed. Whatever field of freelance work interests you, there are a few important things to know that will help you get started and succeed.
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
