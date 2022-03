CLEVELAND, Ohio – It just got a lot more convenient to buy beer, wine and certain snacks and sweets in Northeast Ohio. This week, Saucey, a delivery service focused on alcohol and other goods available in convenience stores, announced the expansion of its services - delivery area and items - across more cities in Ohio, including Cleveland, Akron, Youngstown and Toledo. Saucey’s service is now available across 104 municipalities in Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO