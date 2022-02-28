ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAP2α preserves genome integrity through assisting RPA deposition on damaged chromatin

By Kaiwen Bao
BioMed Central
 5 days ago

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 64 (2022) Cite this article. Single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) coated with replication protein A (RPA) acts as a key platform for the recruitment and exchange of genome maintenance factors in DNA damage response. Yet, how the formation of the ssDNA-RPA intermediate is regulated remains...

genomebiology.biomedcentral.com

Nature.com

BugSplit enables genome-resolved metagenomics through highly accurate taxonomic binning of metagenomic assemblies

A large gap remains between sequencing a microbial community and characterizing all of the organisms inside of it. Here we develop a novel method to taxonomically bin metagenomic assemblies through alignment of contigs against a reference database. We show that this workflow, BugSplit, bins metagenome-assembled contigs to species with a 33% absolute improvement in F1-score when compared to alternative tools. We perform nanopore mNGS on patients with COVID-19, and using a reference database predating COVID-19, demonstrate that BugSplit's taxonomic binning enables sensitive and specific detection of a novel coronavirus not possible with other approaches. When applied to nanopore mNGS data from cases of Klebsiella pneumoniae and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection, BugSplit's taxonomic binning accurately separates pathogen sequences from those of the host and microbiota, and unlocks the possibility of sequence typing, in silico serotyping, and antimicrobial resistance prediction of each organism within a sample. BugSplit is available at https://bugseq.com/academic.
SCIENCE
Forbes

How To Break Through The RPA Ceiling By Implementing An Intelligent Automation Strategy

Technologist, Futurist, Entrepreneur, Investor, Co-Founder and CEO at intelligent automation company Rainbird Technologies. Robotic process automation (RPA) was once a blessing. Since its early adoption in the 2000s, millions of hours have been reclaimed by employees around the world. Millions of documents have been scraped, databases updated and invoices generated. And billions of dollars have been saved.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Integrative analyses of genomic and metabolomic data reveal genetic mechanisms associated with carcass merit traits in beef cattle

Improvement of carcass merit traits is a priority for the beef industry. Discovering DNA variants and genes associated with variation in these traits and understanding biological functions/processes underlying their associations are of paramount importance for more effective genetic improvement of carcass merit traits in beef cattle. This study integrates 10,488,742 imputed whole genome DNA variants, 31 plasma metabolites, and animal phenotypes to identify genes and biological functions/processes that are associated with carcass merit traits including hot carcass weight (HCW), rib eye area (REA), average backfat thickness (AFAT), lean meat yield (LMY), and carcass marbling score (CMAR) in a population of 493 crossbred beef cattle. Regression analyses were performed to identify plasma metabolites associated with the carcass merit traits, and the results showed that 4 (3-hydroxybutyric acid, acetic acid, citric acid, and choline), 6 (creatinine, l-glutamine, succinic acid, pyruvic acid, l-lactic acid, and 3-hydroxybutyric acid), 4 (fumaric acid, methanol, d-glucose, and glycerol), 2 (l-lactic acid and creatinine), and 5 (succinic acid, fumaric acid, lysine, glycine, and choline) plasma metabolites were significantly associated with HCW, REA, AFAT, LMY, and CMAR (P-value"‰<"‰0.1), respectively. Combining the results of metabolome-genome wide association studies using the 10,488,742 imputed SNPs, 103, 160, 83, 43, and 109 candidate genes were identified as significantly associated with HCW, REA, AFAT, LMY, and CMAR (P-value"‰<"‰1"‰Ã—"‰10"“5), respectively. By applying functional enrichment analyses for candidate genes of each trait, 26, 24, 26, 24, and 28 significant cellular and molecular functions were predicted for HCW, REA, AFAT, LMY, and CMAR, respectively. Among the five topmost significantly enriched biological functions for carcass merit traits, molecular transport and small molecule biochemistry were two top biological functions associated with all carcass merit traits. Lipid metabolism was the most significant biological function for LMY and CMAR and it was also the second and fourth highest biological function for REA and HCW, respectively. Candidate genes and enriched biological functions identified by the integrative analyses of metabolites with phenotypic traits and DNA variants could help interpret the results of previous genome-wide association studies for carcass merit traits. Our integrative study also revealed additional potential novel genes associated with these economically important traits. Therefore, our study improves understanding of the molecular and biological functions/processes that influence carcass merit traits, which could help develop strategies to enhance genomic prediction of carcass merit traits with incorporation of metabolomic data. Similarly, this information could guide managementÂ practices, such as nutritional interventions, with the purpose of boosting specific carcass merit traits.
AGRICULTURE
Seeking Alpha

UiPath: The RPA Leader Is In The Buy Zone With 2 Caveats

UiPath is one of the leading RPA players in the market. There are many things we like about UiPath (PATH). Notably, it's the undisputed robotic process automation (RPA) leader. Moreover, it has a viable path to profitability and is still expected to grow fast. Nonetheless, we weren't comfortable with its valuation when we published our previous articles in October and December, respectively.
STOCKS
Phys.org

Genomic regulatory map of the zebrafish

Zebrafish and humans look very different on the outside. Yet about 70 percent of their genes are similar to human genes—including many that can trigger diseases. That makes the animal a popular model organism. Many observations of biological processes such as embryonic development can be transferred to humans. The vast majority of genes that play a role in this process have been identified.
WILDLIFE

