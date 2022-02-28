Andrew Garfield Makes Couple Debut with Alyssa Miller at 2022 SAG Awards

Over the past decade and a half, Andrew Garfield has had his share of hits. He stole The Social Network out from under Jesse Eisenberg with one well-timed, completely exasperated “Sorry, my Prada’s at the cleaners!” He won over audiences not once, but twice, as Spider-Man, returning to tremendous fanfare in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In 2018, he earned a Tony for his performance in Angels in America, and in the span of five years he’s been nominated for two Academy Awards (Hacksaw Ridge in 2017 and tick, tick…Boom! in 2022, respectively). But for all these successes, his very best performance is arguably his first leading role in Boy A. In this drama about a young man attempting to start a new life after spending his teen years in a detention center for a heinous crime he committed as a child, Garfield is magnificent, allowing himself to be completely vulnerable.

