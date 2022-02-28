ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Andrew Garfield Makes Couple Debut with Alyssa Miller at 2022 SAG Awards

By Peri Allen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Andrew Garfield may have not taken home a SAG Award last night, he still left a winner with girlfriend Alyssa Miller on his arm. The actor and the Sports Illustrated model made their first official couple debut at the awards show just weeks after confirming their romance. Garfield...

Collider

Why 'Boy A' is Andrew Garfield's Best Performance

Over the past decade and a half, Andrew Garfield has had his share of hits. He stole The Social Network out from under Jesse Eisenberg with one well-timed, completely exasperated “Sorry, my Prada’s at the cleaners!” He won over audiences not once, but twice, as Spider-Man, returning to tremendous fanfare in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In 2018, he earned a Tony for his performance in Angels in America, and in the span of five years he’s been nominated for two Academy Awards (Hacksaw Ridge in 2017 and tick, tick…Boom! in 2022, respectively). But for all these successes, his very best performance is arguably his first leading role in Boy A. In this drama about a young man attempting to start a new life after spending his teen years in a detention center for a heinous crime he committed as a child, Garfield is magnificent, allowing himself to be completely vulnerable.
MOVIES
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Andrew Garfield Praises Late Jonathan Larson’s ‘Passion’ at 2022 SAG Awards

Inspired for life. Andrew Garfield paid tribute to the late Jonathan Larson, the mind behind Tick, Tick … Boom!, at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. “It’s so amazing that I get to be here with all of our colleagues and our community celebrating on a tricky day to celebrate … We’re trying to bring Jonathan’s ‘Seasons of Love’ [to everyone],” Garfield, 38, said on the red carpet outside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, February 27.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

‘A Terrible Tragedy’ Prompts Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan to Seek Help After Losing ‘These Two Beautiful Souls’

Some things are so awful, all we want to do is offer some aid. It was clear from the moment we opened Melissa Claire Egan’s Instagram story that something was very wrong for the Young & Restless actress. This wasn’t the usual funny, silly slice of life moment that we see in most Insta stories. It was serious and sad, and the anguish on her face was all too clear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
POPSUGAR

These SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks Will Make You Do a Double Take

Hosted by Laverne Cox with cohost Yvette Nicole Brown, the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards welcomed a fashionable VIP list of celebrities and leading industry figures in movie and primetime television. Airing live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the red carpet was the place for these stars and their stylists to showcase the latest color and fashion trends, inspiring a host of special-occasion ensemble ideas. From Cox's black gown with a sheer, silver bodice to HoYeon's embellished, front-slit dress, stars came dressed to leave a lasting impression.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

‘CODA’ Actor Troy Kotsur Makes History With SAG Awards Win

CODA‘s Troy Kotsur has made history with his best supporting actor 2022 SAG Awards win. Kotsur is the first deaf actor to be nominated and win a sole acting prize at the SAG Awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterSAG Awards Analysis: 'CODA' and Jessica Chastain Wins Shake Up Oscar RaceAndrew Garfield's SAG Awards Suit Was Inspired by The Beatles' 'Get Back' Documentary (Exclusive)SAG Awards Snubs: Top Nominees 'House of Gucci,' 'The Power of the Dog' Shut Out He accepted the award with an emotional and comedic signed speech. “I’ve been a member [of SAG] since 2001, so now I feel like I’m finally...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

All the Best Celebrity Couple Moments at the SAG Awards

And the award for best romance goes too... Between big wins and even bigger romances, the Screen Actors Guild Awards often features some incredible moments for Hollywood's hottest couples, who turn the event into a special date night. While there isn't currently an award category for "best couple," we know there are more than a few pairs in Tinseltown that are award-worthy.
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Kanye West Just Made Another Legal Move In Divorce Case Against Kim Kardashian, As Kim’s Granted Wish To Be Legally Single

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be legally single now, but the drama surrounding the celebrities’ split continues. They've gone back and forth via legal documents regarding the “emotional distress” that the rapper’s social media activity has caused his ex, namely through numerous posts to his account about their breakup, co-parenting situation and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Now, Ye made another legal move just before their March 2 court appearance.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Digital Trends

Andrew Garfield is on the case in Under the Banner of Heaven

There’s no doubt that 2021 was a banner year for Andrew Garfield, who not only reprised his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his leading role in tick, tick…BOOM!. For Garfield’s next move, he’s headlining an FX original miniseries, Under the Banner of Heaven, which is heading directly to Hulu later this year.
MOVIES

