Wonderwall.com rounded up all the proof that stars are nothing like the rest of us from February 2022, starting with this story that's sure to make your jaw drop… On Jan. 24, 2022, The Sun reported that, amid his split from Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa has been living in a luxury Ford RV parked outside a friend's house in Los Angeles. His custom EarthRoamer XV-LTi 026 reportedly retails for $750K … which is more than a good-sized house costs in some parts of the country. Ironically, a source told the British tabloid that the "Aquaman" actor prefers to stay in his home-on-wheels over booking a hotel room because "he's really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO