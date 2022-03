MERIDEN — State police on Monday identified the two people that were killed in a wrong way crash on Interstate 91 North on Saturday. Charde Money Spates, 21, of New Haven and Judith Melvin-Levy, 50, of Windsor were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Spates was driving the wrong way, headed south on I-91 N by exit 18 on Saturday around 2:26 a.m. Melvin-Levy was driving north in the left lane, state police said.

